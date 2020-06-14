Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

The Future Games Show has already started and the surprises have come immediately with the revelation of details of Call of the Sea, a first-person adventure developed by Raw Fury that will take us to an island in the South Pacific full of secrets and open for exploration. .

During the event organized by GamesRadar +, Raw Fury revealed new details about Call of teh Sea, a game that is in development for consoles and PC and that will take place in the 30s of the last century. In it we will be in the role of Norah, who follows the trail of an expedition made by her husband some time ago and ends up on a paradise island.

However, it will not be long before the explorer realizes that she is before the vestiges of an ancient civilization, so it will be time to investigate and find out what happened to her husband, but also to those who inhabited this place.

