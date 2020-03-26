It is very good to receive award-winning titles that came to other consoles long ago, and it seems that the Nintendo Direct have become the best showcase for it. Among some of the titles that have been announced that they will come to Nintendo Switch are BioShock: The Collection or Catherine Full Body, but the game that we are going to talk about now is Shinsekai: Into the Depths, the new proposal from Capcom that makes the leap from Apple Arcade to Nintendo Switch and that he proposes us to dive into the depths of the seabed to try to achieve the survival of the last human being alive. You can see the trailer for this version of the Capcom title and we will tell you more about this adventure:

Shinsekai: Into the Depths anything from Apple Arcade to Nintendo Switch

In Shinsekai: Into the Depths, we must escape an oncoming ice age, gathering resources, improving our equipment, and increasingly exploring the abyss. Divers must watch for oxygen and pressure levels as they explore this enchanting world and uncover the secrets behind its mysterious ruins. The development team opted for an independent approach to create Shinsekai: Into the Depths, offering players a unique and immersive gaming experience. To improve the underwater atmosphere, Capcom Japan developers re-recorded music and sound effects that played through submerged speakers to create an extra level of underwater realism.

But it’s not just that Shinsekai: Into the Depths production values ​​are so high, but also, On the occasion of the launch on Nintendo Switch, Another Drive has been added, a timed challenge mode that has two levels of difficulty in which we must descend through a dangerous labyrinth in the shortest possible time to face a new and monstrous threat, and the new Jukebox Mode, Which allows players to listen to their favorite background music at any time, and play with a variety of audio filters such as the depth of the music.

What do you think about Capcom’s latest proposal for Nintendo Switch? Know that Shinsekai: Into the Depths is now available on the Nintendo Switch eShop for € 19.99. It weighs 2.2GB and has texts in a multitude of languages, including Spanish. See you!

See also

Source: Press release

Related