Exploration of the absence; writers share their reasons for evoking their parents

MEXICO CITY. The father, his figure, his legacy, continues to inspire Mexican poets and storytellers today. Whether through verses or prose, the literary genre does not concern them, the evocation of the parent is present in the lyrics, especially his absence.

This is proven by the texts dedicated to their father Alberto Ruy Sánchez (1951), Hernán Bravo Varela (1979) and Aniela Rodríguez (1992), writers from different generations who share the decision to express their most intimate feelings through literature. .

I do not think it is a topic of fashion. The figure of the father is a subject that we will never stop theorizing and creating, as it continues to evolve. And that’s the best; each moment, paternities change and allow us to re-apprehend new ways of relating to them. Not only will it continue to happen: it is necessary to continue talking and discussing the father, “says Aniela Rodríguez in an interview.

The poet Alberto Ruy wrote, after the death of his father Joaquín Ruy Sánchez, El claim del colibrí. His garden suddenly became irascible. Everything grew in a couple of days as if a month had passed. And the hummingbirds he was feeding agitatedly rejected the food, and after a couple of days they disappeared.

His absence was abrupt and everything he left told us about him, his full way of being in the world, in us and in everything he touched. The poem is an exploration of his absence, beginning with the way we saw him absent from his defenseless body, ”he says.

The narrator and editor also comments that when he creates, he does so without thinking about the literary genre. “I write what I need and take forms that the subject or what I am saying needs to exist, to be shared. The genres are cultural conventions. Not everything in the world is expressed with the genres that are common today. Many writers are amphibians, multi-genders, or rather transgenders. But transgenders in continuous movement ”.

Clarifies that nothing he writes is a single thing. “But in each text, I realize later, there is a side of wonder and images, another narrative and another reflective, always the three in different doses and varied articulations.”

Hernán Bravo, poet, essayist and translator, preferred prose to evoke a year ago the moment of the departure of his father José Antonio Bravo González, a year ago. “MY dad passed away on May 12, 2019. At dawn on Sunday my mom called me. ‘He is not breathing. Ask me for an ambulance. ‘ As he did so, he called me again: there was nothing to do. ‘I’m going there’, I told him before hanging up the phone, “he wrote in stamp number 50 of his book Sentinel Model, recently published by La Castalia and Línea Imagen Ediciones.

And Aniela Rodríguez confesses that she has already lost count of what she has written for her father. “Talking about him has helped me heal and reconcile different parts of our relationship, and he has built bridges of dialogue that we couldn’t have while he was here ”.

The poet and narrator highlights that she writes about her father Héctor Rodríguez because he misses it. I would have liked to get to know him better in the years we were together. Writing about him is a way to bring his figure closer to my eyes, understand him better, answer my questions … or leave with more questions than I entered. On the blank page I feel comfortable talking about him; I feel that it is a space where I can meet him in a genuine way ”.

He details that he began writing poems about him. “And I have decided to work on a literary essay that is also filled with the image of Dad and his loss. That’s my way of communicating with him, as silly as it sounds.

I work on a book of poems about his figure, and one of essays, which are related to the theme of grief and what he represented for me. They are personal, painful projects; but they have helped me to recognize myself in their eyes and to propose a new relationship ”.

ALBERTO RUY SÁNCHEZ

The Hummingbird Claim (excerpt)

You let the dream invade you

like a river getting into your veins.

The dream of silence

the one with the long night.

And upon waking up

you left with the dream.

Let’s bury what you forgot:

your face without tears or smiles,

your hands without strength or tenderness,

your feet without steps,

your eyes inward,

your mouth without hunger,

the cold that covers you like an invisible veil,

the pain that you no longer feel and you leave us.

ANIELA RODRÍGUEZ

Transfusion (fragment)

I left a photocopy of my sadness hidden in the glove compartment, father

to have known that life was an intermittent rest

a certain vertigo at the height, a nausea at the bottom

chest

if they had called me woman,

don’t lose your eyes yet

do not fall into the abyss of innocence

I told my father that they could not love me whole

but he no longer listened to me

he had run out of eyes

Daddy seen me run out of blood

and has opened my eyelids for children to play with

HERNÁN BRAVO VARELA

50 (fragment)

MY father passed away on May 12, 2019 … I took a taxi, I crossed half the city in fifteen minutes, I hugged my mother, my brother and my uncles in a different way, I saw the body before they took it away. The living sat waiting for the sun to rise.

The next day we went to Celaya to leave the ashes. My dad, confined with my grandparents in that city of shootings and milk ham, bureaucratically awaits the resurrection that they promised us.

