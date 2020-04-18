The concern with environmental preservation in Brazil is historically small, close to decades of deforestation, almost on an industrial scale. A fifth of the original vegetation cover no longer exists. Huge, sparsely populated and far from the main economic centers of the country, the Amazon region has been the target of varied government policies since the time of Colonial Brazil. Initially seen as a territory to be annexed and to collect natural products, later it became an area of ​​population and major works, a space of rich nature and native peoples to be preserved and a region to be deforested to give way to mineral exploration and agribusiness.

The delimitation known as the Legal Amazon today comprises the seven states of the Northern Region, plus Mato Grosso and part of Maranhão. There are 5.2 million square kilometers, equivalent to 60% of the national territory – if it were a country, it would be the seventh largest in the world, larger than the European Union. It is a diverse region, with a variety of morphological, climatic and social profiles, where 29 million people live, or 14% of the Brazilian population.

The concern with the environmental preservation of the Amazon is recent and was only strengthened after the 1988 Constitution. Deforestation on a large scale, also relatively new, occurred in the last 50 years. In 1970, only 1% of its forest had been cleared and today, around 18% of the original vegetation cover is gone.

Understand how the relationship between government and the Amazon has evolved over time:

Colony and Empire: expansion of the territory

One of the first government initiatives to explore the Amazon region was an expedition in 1637 sponsored by the then state of Maranhão and Grão-Pará, which sent explorers through the forest, which reached Ecuador.

At that time, the Treaty of Tordesillas still divided the dominion of America between Portugal and Spain and left most of the Amazon to the Spanish, which did not prevent the Portuguese from making repeated expeditions to expand their borders, build villages, capture and enslave Indians and collect valuable products from the forest, such as chestnuts, fibers and medicinal herbs, the sertão drugs. In 1750, a new treaty between Portugal and Spain redefined territorial limits and incorporated the Amazon into Brazil.

Despite legal restrictions to enslave the Indians since the 18th century, in practice many of them lived under conditions similar to slavery, exploited by settlers and the government. Local businesses also used enslaved Africans, who worked on rice and cocoa plantations, among others.

The Amazonian economy started to dynamize from 1870, in the last years of the Empire, with the rubber cycle. Latex, extracted from rubber trees, has become an important input in the world industry. A local elite was organized around the exploitation of the product, and the governments carried out campaigns to attract migrants to work in the rubber plantations.

Old Republic: the first rubber cycle

The region was greatly enriched by the rubber cycle, since latex was then a practically exclusive product from the Amazon. Belém and Manaus became prosperous cities, there was an increase in tax collection and the governments at the beginning of the Republic sponsored new initiatives to attract labor to work in the local rubber and agriculture sectors.

Working conditions, however, were harsh, according to historian César Augusto Queirós, a professor at the Federal University of Amazonas. “Life in the rubber plantation was very complicated, the use of semi-slave and compulsory labor was common. There was a profound exploitation of workers, away from urban centers and distant from families,” he says.

As of 1910, the beginning of latex production in Malaysia brought down the demand for the Brazilian product, and the gumiferous economy in the Amazon went into crisis. Migrants who had gone to work in the rubber plantations moved to the cities, which were not prepared to receive them, and the region entered a recession.

Getúlio Vargas: breath of war and livestock

Upon taking over the country in 1930, Getúlio made it a priority in the Amazon to recover the extractive economy to create alternatives to a region in crisis and to establish agricultural colonies to keep rubber workers in the interior instead of migrating to cities, according to Queirós.

The turning point, however, only came with the beginning of the Second World War and the entry of Brazil in the conflict with the Allies. The invasion of Malaysia by Japan blocked the access of the United States industry to Asian latex, and to supply the demand Brazil committed itself to double its production. The government of Getúlio developed campaigns to attract more workers to the rubber plantations, especially in the Northeast.

The second rubber cycle was short-lived. With the end of World War II, in 1945, the supply of Asian latex normalized, and the economy of the Amazon was once again in crisis.

It was during the administration of Getúlio that the occupation of areas of Mato Grosso for extensive livestock was also strengthened, at a time when there was still no concern with the preservation of the environment.

Military dictatorship: large-scale deforestation

The arrival of the military regime in power rescued and amplified the idea that it would be necessary to occupy the Amazon to consolidate dominion over this territory. The government launched campaigns to populate the region in order to protect it from an imagined risk of foreign invasion. The initiative was summed up by the slogan “Integrate not to deliver”, which served as a justification for major projects and environmental degradation.

It was a period marked by infrastructure works, mineral exploration, expansion of agribusiness and contempt for the Indians. “The indigenous people were considered a population with no prospect of progress, and advertisements were created to inhabit this region, which the government said was without men, without inhabitants”, says historian Lilian Moser, a professor at the Federal University of Rondônia.

In 1970, the military government launched the National Integration Program and announced works that would serve as a stimulus to attract migrants, especially from the Northeast. One of the axes was the opening of highways, such as the Transamazônica, which would connect Paraíba to the south of Amazonas, and the BR-174, to connect Manaus to Venezuela, and the destination of the areas that border the roads to private individuals. There are also investments in mining projects, such as the Grande Carajás Program, in southern Pará, where Vale has explored several ores, such as iron, tin and bauxite.

The great works had a negative impact on indigenous peoples, whose rights were denied by the military regime. “Maurício Rangel, who was Minister of the Interior [de 1974 a 1979], said that indigenous peoples could not be an obstacle and that in 10 or 20 years there would be no more Indians. He just didn’t clearly state whether there would be more Indians because they would be ‘incorporated’ into capitalist society or if they would be wiped out, “says Queirós.

The construction of BR-174, for example, almost extinguished the Waimiri-Atroari ethnic group – its population was reduced from 3 thousand in 1972 to 350 in 1983, according to the report of the National Truth Commission. The agency recorded violations of indigenous rights during the dictatorship, such as forced withdrawals of land, massacres, torture, poisoning and stimulated contagion of diseases, and estimates that 8,350 indigenous people were killed as a result of direct action or omission by the military regime.

During this period, agribusiness also expanded in Pará and Mato Grosso, with incentives for extensive livestock and land policies that benefited large landowners. “The military government went in the opposite direction to the yearnings for agrarian reform and sided with the interests of large farmers,” says Queirós.

According to him, a large part of the lands in this region belonged to the state and were transferred to large squatters and land grabbers, who were obliged to deforest at least 50% of the area, with frequent use of workers in conditions similar to slavery.

In 1967, the Manaus Free Trade Zone was created, with the objective of establishing industries in the region, which had a positive economic impact for the Amazon, but without valuing the “local potential”, says Queirós.

Democratic period: preservation effort and setbacks

The 1988 Constitution brought positive innovations for the preservation of the Amazon. The rights of indigenous peoples were recognized and the process of demarcating their lands was accelerated. At the same time, the need to preserve the environment was expressed in the world debate, expressed at the Rio-92 international conference.

In his administrations, Fernando Henrique Cardoso ratified 99 indigenous lands in the Amazon, and Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, 65, assigning a high level of protection to these areas. And new works in the region started to have less environmental impact due to the environmental licensing rules.

The rate of deforestation in the Amazon, however, continued to be pressured by the exploitation of wood and agribusiness and remained high until 2004, when it reached 27.7 thousand hectares. As of that year, policies conducted by Marina Silva at the Ministry of the Environment, which created new areas of legal protection and strengthened inspection bodies, began to pay off – deforestation fell sustainably until 2012, when it reached 4,500 hectares . Then there was a reversal, and deforestation rose again.

“At the end of the Lula government there was a reduction in investments in the inspection processes in the Amazon, and Marina Silva left the government criticizing what she identified as setbacks. There was an attempt to maintain a base in Congress that would provide governance and the need for dialogue with interests of the ruralist bench. This continued and became more pronounced in the Dilma government “, says Queirós. According to him, “it is not for nothing” that deforestation increased again in 2012 and increased in 2016, with the arrival of Michel Temer in power, leading a government “that clearly identified with the ruralists”.

The reversal of environmental protection reached its peak in 2019, with the government of Jair Bolsonaro, whose performance is inspired by the principles that guided the projects of the military dictatorship. The president reduced the power of the inspection bodies, made several references to the exploitation of mineral resources in the Amazon and questioned official data on deforestation. “History sometimes plays these tricks on us,” says Queirós.

For Moser, Bolsonaro’s speeches have a negative symbolic impact on the population and may lay the groundwork for further setbacks in the future. “The small producer himself begins to agree that ‘he doesn’t need so much forest’, that ‘the Indian doesn’t need all this land’ and that ‘what gives money is soy’,” he says.

______________

