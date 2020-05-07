Classification M or what is the same, only for adults. That is the classification with which it has finally been cataloged Cyberpunk 2077, the most anticipated game for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. The CD Projekt RED title has managed to become one of the titles that has created the most expectations since its announcement back in 2013.

Although we will have to wait until September 17 to enjoy it, the age classification system has detailed the type of content that Cyberpunk 2077 will have, a game that will certainly be characterized by its high violence and explicit images.

In the description of the ESRB system you can read that the role play will add customization for breasts, buttocks and genitals, with different sizes and combinations. In addition, Cyberpunk 2077 will show scenes of explicit sex with both main characters and secondary characters. It is specified in this regard that said images ‘will be in the first person with thrusting movements in various positions or characters moving their heads towards the crotch of their partner’.

Cyberpunk 2077 | CD Projekt RED

There is also no lack of violent content with scenes of all kinds that will put on screen encounters with corpses with open chest cavitiesfrequent blood spatter mutilations and in general, missions charged with violence.

As we already mentioned a few hours ago, Cyberpunk 2077 will have its own event on June 11. Night City Wire will leave us new details about this promising video game. Perhaps a new trailer, data on the customization of our character, the different play styles or even information on the already confirmed multiplayer would be present at the conference.