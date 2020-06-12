It may interest you: ‘If I have SARS-CoV-2 antibodies, do I no longer spread or get infected?’

Since the end of the 19th century it has been known that the small drops of salivary and mucous secretions that we expel abruptly in large amounts when coughing and sneezing, and continuously when talking and breathing, they can transport pathogenic organisms, both bacterial and viral, inside.

The drops in question are called Fl Flügge drops ’in honor of the German bacteriologist and hygienist Karl Flügge, who demonstrated their existence and importance in the late 1990s… of the 19th century.

The role of these droplets in the transmission of the most diverse diseases, from tuberculosis to influenza, has been studied for decades.

And the results are shocking: A single one of these droplets can carry enough pathogenic organisms inside to overcome the infecting dose and start the disease.

7 million coronaviruses in a single milliliter of saliva

In these moments of the global Covid-19 pandemic, Flügge drops have a special role since they are the source of contagion and spread of SARS-CoV-2.

An infected person may have more than 7 million coronaviruses in a single milliliter of saliva or mucous secretions. By coughing, sneezing, or just talking, you will scatter millions of droplets with your dangerous viral load.

So, the more we know about how Flügge drops behave in the air, the better prepared we will be to prevent infection.

The problem is that the Flügge drops are very small. And the physics that conditions the behavior of small objects is unfamiliar to us. But we have to face it, even if intuitively.

Why We need to understand how Flügge drops work so that we can take the appropriate measures to avoid getting infected..

We are large enough so that in our movement the inertial forces prevail over the viscosity. To make it easy to understand, if we fall from above, gravity would be our ‘inertia force’ and viscosity would be the resistance that the air makes on our body, which in that fall will not be much and will hardly stop us. But in a small organism, for example, an ant, the opposite occurs.

Let us insist with a mental experiment: imagine that we jump from a fifth floor. Viscosity forces with air will not slow down our fall too much and gravity will accelerate us until we hit the ground fast enough to kill ourselves.

On the contrary, the ant can jump without problem: the forces of viscosity of the air will slow it down so much that it will fall very slowly, reaching the ground so slowly that it will not suffer any damage (remember that at this time we can see ‘flying’ small dragged spiders by a light breeze).

Well, an ant is gigantic in relation to Flügge drops. That’s whyn these droplets, the viscosity forces still condition their behavior much more.

Suspended in the air or thrown with force

Also, things get complicated because the diameter of the Flügge droplets varies greatly: from approximately 0.5 microns (which would require putting 2,000 in line to measure 1 millimeter) to even a little more than 1 millimeter.

This wide variety of sizes determines its destiny and has an exceptional importance in the contagion mechanisms of SARS-CoV-2..

To get an idea of ​​how Flügge droplets of different sizes behave, we will separately explain their different properties:

Permanence in the air: I just coughed and released thousands of drops of Flügge into the atmosphere. The size of the microdroplets will determine how long they remain in the air.

The largest ones fall to the ground after a few seconds. On the contrary, lSmaller droplets remain suspended in the air for much longer.

It is easy to see when we go into the fog because, essentially, it is made up of microdroplets of water that remain suspended in the atmosphere for many hours.

Distance traveled: The size of the microdroplets will also determine their scope: Imagine that, against all advice, I cough without putting my arm or a scarf in front of my mouth. Flügge drops scatter.

The greater inertia of the larger droplets will make them go much further than the smaller ones.. To verify this, let’s continue with the same example: try to launch with all your might an ant. You will never get very far. But you can throw a stone several tens of meters.

Duration: To complicate matters, the size of the Flügge droplets will determine how long they last without evaporating: the smallest droplets will evaporate much faster than the large ones.

But one important thing to keep in mind is that Depending on whether the environment is dry and warm or wet and cold, Flügge drops will last more or less. With great heat and dryness the small droplets will evaporate in seconds. In a cold, moisture-saturated environment, the smallest droplets will remain suspended in the air for a long time.

Surface tension binds the coronavirus to the drops

We still have to understand another physical phenomenon to understand the way the virus is transmitted: At the interface between water and air (where they meet together), for example, on the surface of a Flügge drop, a phenomenon occurs peculiar: surface tension. There the properties of water are very different from those of free liquid.

To try to understand it a little, let’s take another example: A piece of iron sinks in the water: But if I carefully place a razor blade on the surface of a liquid, it will float sustained by the force of the surface tension of the water (although it is enough give it a little touch to make it sink.)

It can be difficult for us to understand because as we are very big, we hardly notice it. But the surface tension of water exerts a colossal force on small organisms. And there are insects (like shoemakers) that can walk on the surface of the water taking advantage of surface tension.

But in other cases, such as that of the ant … if we put it in water we will see that it will hardly be able to leave, even if it is on the shore: The surface tension exerts an enormous force on it. And what for us hardly requires effort and we can get out of the water with great ease, for her it is impossible.

When you look at microalgae or protozoa (which are much larger than a coronavirus) under a microscope swimming in a drop of water, you sometimes see them “crash” against the surface. Then the surface tension traps them with such great force that it even kills them.

And in the specific case at hand, the SARS-CoV-2 is unable to free itself from the surface tension of the water. His destiny is linked to that of Flügge’s drops.

This conditions how we catch the Covid-19.

Infection with big drops

A susceptible person experiences the highest risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection when close to an infected person. Of course if they kiss, drink from the same glass, suck on the same lollipop, etc. contagion is very easy.

If they do not touch or exchange objects, etc., the contagion will depend on the Flügge drops.

Direct contagion: It has been experimentally proven that the largest drops (which of course are the most viruses can carry inside) hardly reach more than 25 cm from a person speaking, and do not reach 75 cm when a person coughs or sneezes.

If the person who coughs or sneezes covers himself with a handkerchief or arm, or wears a mask and stays at a safe distance, we can avoid direct contagion by these larger Flügge drops.

Indirect contagion: But there is another problem: These larger drops will end up falling, with some speed, reaching different surfaces depending on where the infected person is who coughs, sneezes or speaks (from the floor or a table, to the bar counter or food in the supermarket).

Due to their size and depending on temperature and humidity, they will take more or less time to evaporate, allowing the virus to remain infective.

And during that time, it is enough to touch these contaminated surfaces to take the virus on your hands and become infected when we touch our eyes, nose, or mouth (or when we eat the lid of a bar where they have been careless).

Extreme hygiene (hand washing, surface cleaning …) is essential.

Until now, the greatest importance has been given to this route of the largest drops of Flügge.

But The most recent studies begin to show that the largest microdroplets (greater than 100 μm), are only relevant in contagion when the individuals are very close (less than 30 cm while talking or less than 75 cm while coughing).

With these distances respected, the largest drops contribute less than 10% of infections.

Small drops, the main route of infection

The smallest Flügge drops (which have a behavior very different from that of large drops), they could have a much more relevant role than we had thought, to the point of being the main route of contagion (and the most unpredictable).

These small droplets are especially dangerous.

Although the most common is that they disappear quickly by evaporation, under certain circumstances (low temperature and high humidity) they can stay in the air for a long time, dispersing well by diffusion, or passively carried away by air currents.

Thus, if the circumstances are favorable to them, they can go much further than the largest Flügge drops and remain much longer in the air.

So we have to be especially careful with them.

We must especially avoid the environments that make it possible for these smaller micro-droplets to remain in the air for a long time and to disperse: Humid and poorly ventilated interiors, with high density of people, they can concentrate huge amounts of these small droplets.

Be very careful with crowds of people indoors!

In addition, it should be noted that surgical masks do not protect as well from the infectious viruses that are contained in these smaller dropletsace. The mask always helps a lot. But in an environment with a high density of small droplets, its protective effect is much less.

You also have to take special care with your eyes. And this is our weak point.

Recent studies with Flügge drops show that the smallest microdroplets have a special facility to reach the eyes: So much so that if we do not have any protection, those small droplets can reach the eyes even easier than nose or mouth.

We usually use masks, but It is not so frequent to wear eye protection glasses. Maybe it’s time to start using them, especially in the most dangerous environments.

There is no doubt that in the new normal we have to be especially cautious: avoid closed places with crowds, use masks, safety glasses, wash our hands, take extreme hygiene … And not only for us.

If a large enough number of people take these measures, the virus will become extinct even without vaccines or drugs.