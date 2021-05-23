Explanation of the icons of each episode

The three icons at the beginning of each episode of Love, Death and Robots are easy to miss, but provide important clues about the stories to come (Spoiler Warning)

Like Vol. 1 of Love Death and Robots, each Vol. 2 clip opens with a flashing title card and displays three symbols. The icons reflect the style of the series logo, but are always unique and often herald critical events or plot twists for each chapter.

The stylistic similarities between the icons create a direct line for a series without strong connections between episodes. As an anthology, Love, Death and Robots includes a wide variety of animation styles and stories. The icons before each episode make it clear that they are all part of a larger creative project. However, since no symbol appears twice, each icon also creates a different connection to each story. (You may also be interested in titles, synopsis and duration of Vol. 2).

Not all Love, Death and Robots icons are static. Many of them change during the few seconds they are shown on screen, reflecting the importance of animation in the series. In Vol. 2, three episodes have symbols that do not change: Snow in the Desert, Pop Squad, and The Drowned Giant.

Explanation of the icons

Snow in the desert icons are a strawberry, a symbol of the fertile land that Snow reminds of (and the strawberry he eats); a large “X” identical to the “death” symbol in the show’s logo, heralding the multiple deaths in the episode; and an upside-down heart with a colon, perhaps indicating the unexpected romantic connection between Snow and Hirald.

The Pop Squad icons are more specific. The dilated eye is an image that appears in the episode, a visual representation of the immortality that most of the characters achieve through advanced medicine. The hat is a reference to Detective Briggs and, more specifically, to his role as a rogue detective. The style is reminiscent of film noir, a genre in which tough and dysfunctional detectives often rebel against a corrupt law enforcement system to do the right thing, as Briggs does in Pop Squad. His death wish and ending also fit the genre. The last icon shows a stuffed dinosaur which, in short, is a recurring symbol of the childlike innocence that haunts Briggs.

The icons that appear before The Drowned Giant are a bit simpler. The skull with x for the eyes represents the death of the giant, while the bones appear literally in the episode after the giant has decomposed and are later literally part of the urban setting of the small town that finds the remains. The short ends with the image of a gigantic phallus in a circus tent.

The remaining five episodes of Vol. 2 of Love, Death and Robots include animated icons

Before Automated Customer Service, a robot icon vacuums the sunglasses from the iconographic head next to him, heralding Vacuubot’s quest to purge a house of all living things. A cactus represents the western retirement community in which the short is set.

The three icons in Throughout the House include a Christmas tree with ornaments that rearrange on one face, hinting at the surprising and horrible creature that meets the two children after they sneak down the stairs to surprise Santa Claus. . The image of a wrapped gift represents the reward for the good girls and boys the short focuses on, while a drop of sweat or possibly blood adds an element of horror.

Vida Hutch’s icons provide a greater number of clues to the short’s events, with one hand starting whole and ending with two broken fingers, warning of the bloody fight that awaits a pilot on the ground. An asteroid represents intergalactic space warfare that acts as the backdrop for the short, and a flashlight represents the basic tool that eventually becomes critical to the pilot’s survival.

In an unusual title card, the three icons for The Tall Grass are all the same (similar to the icons used for the Vol. 1 short, Zima Blue): patches of tall grass animated for swaying. The identical icons are a fitting representation of the Love, death and Robots short, where tall grass is prominently featured as a setting, symbol of rurality, and home to hidden horrors. Ice is the one with the icons most loosely related to the story: a hand making a comb, one of the final images of the short, an ice cube and a pipe from which smoke comes out, the preferred drug of modified teenagers.

