Explanation of the end of the Netflix miniseries with Mario Casas

Anyone who knows the director’s film career Oriol Paulo or the literary work of the writer Harlan coben The innocent, the adaptation by the first of a novel by the second, can be expected to be a veritable festival of surprises and script twists. Indeed, it is.

The miniseries of Netflix is a non-stop of surprising revelations and changes of course that make you rethink everything you previously thought of its main characters, embodied by Mario Casas, Aura Garrido, Alexandra Jiménez, Jose Coronado, Martina Gusman, Juana Acosta, Susi Sánchez, Miki Esparbé, Oriol Vila, Anna Alarcón or Josean Bengoetxea in a choral cast of kilometer-long dimensions where nobody is who they seem. And above all, no one is as innocent as they seemed at first.

At CINEMANIA we have already unraveled one by one the biggest revelations and script twists that The Innocent hides, so now we are going to focus exactly on its outcome. Of course, with free way of SPOILERS as you can imagine if you have entered here looking to know how the series ends.

How ‘The Innocent’ ends

The eighth episode of The Innocent, which is the series finale, comes after a gale of insane revelations in the previous chapter. The account of this episode seems to focus on the story of Jaime Vera (interpreted by Gonzalo de Castro), father of the deceased Dani by whose death Mateo Vidal (Mario Casas) ended up in jail.

Jaime has never been able to forget that and he was the one who put mechanisms in place to destroy Mat, hiring on his own to Gallardo (Santi Pons) Y Sáez (Xavi Sáez) to blackmail her by pretending that Olivia (Aura Garruido) was unfaithful to him.

Despite that, It is not the last revelation of the end of The innocent. The series lasts until its last bars to solve an unknown raised from the beginning. Did Mat really kill the inmate Manuel Romero who fell to his death in the courtyard of his prison module during a fight with him while he was serving his sentence for the involuntary manslaughter of Daniel Vera?

“You don’t need anything else to be happy … Well, maybe bury something in your mind,” is the last thing the voice-over in Mat’s mind murmurs as he remembers exactly what happened during that prison fight. After the first dose of blows, it seems that Mat and his attacker are going to separate, until … Manuel returns to the charge, Mat grabs him and throws him over the railing so that he falls into the void. A completely conscious act.

Does that mean that Mat’s true nature is that of a murderer, as Jaime Vera argued? Each viewer will have to reflect on it; just like Mat has been doing ever since.