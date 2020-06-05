Long before The Mandalorian’s Moff Gideon possessed the dark saber, there was a Mandalorian Jedi named Tarre Vizsla who created it.

When it comes to iconic Star Wars cultures, few are as recognizable as the Jedi and Mandalorians. The Jedi, with their loose robes, stoic outlook, and lightsabers have been a staple of the franchise from the start. Mandalorians, on the other hand, with their angular armor, a wide variety of weaponry, and mysterious helmets have fascinated a select group of fans since Boba Fett (who wore Mandalorian armor without being one) appeared in Star Wars: Episode IV – The Empire Strikes Back in 1980, although it was featured a little earlier in the Holiday Special animated short.

However, the number of fans fascinated by Mandalorians has grown over the decades. Featuring the animated series, Clone Wars and Rebels, and the Disney + live-action series, The MandalorianOffering a deep dive into the complex history of Mandalorian society, the fandom has spread so far that one is likely to encounter a Mandalorian Jedi cosplayer at comic book conventions. At first glance, the Jedi and Mandalorians, while both are great, couldn’t be more different. A closer look, however, reveals that there is a man who connects both cultures. His name is Tarre Vizsla. Not only was he a leader of Mandalor, but he was also the first Mandalorian Jedi and creator of the dark saber.

Tarre Vizsla is a mythical figure in Mandalorian history. There hasn’t been much information about him in the Star Wars canon. What has been revealed portrays him as an Arthurian-style hero, leader, and unifier with a mystical weapon. If King Arthur had the mighty Excalibur, Vizsla wielded the Dark Saber – an elegant Jedi weapon of his own creation. The crackling blade is black with a white outline and sizzles energy. For centuries, descendants of Tarre Vizsla have viewed the weapon as a symbol of leadership.

Mandalorians have been warriors for most of their existence. In the past, a group of Mandalorian crusaders expanded the Mandalorian conquest throughout the Outer Rim. As they expanded to the Inner Rim of the galaxy, they encountered opposition from the Jedi, protectors of the Old Republic. As a result of his conflict with the Jedi, much of what we identify as the defining characteristics of a Mandalorian was forged. The supernatural abilities of the Jedi Knights, capable of using the Force, stunned the Crusaders. As a result, they advanced their technology, weapons, armor, and fighting style to counter Jedi attacks.

This was a war that lasted for generations and was never truly forgotten, making it even more impressive for a Mandalorian boy to join the Jedi order. Although not many details are given about Tarre Vizsla, we can deduce that he was a proud Mandalorian, since he still wore the helmet while he was part of the Jedi order. Furthermore, he eventually became Mand’alor, the leader of all Mandalorians, and the Vizsla House existed long after his death. Based on his creation of the dark saber, we can assume that he may have been separated from the Jedi.

After Tarre Vizsla’s death, the Jedi locked the dark saber in the Jedi Temple. It remained there until it was recovered by the Vizsla House during the fall of the Old Republic. Since then, he has known many owners, including Darth Maul, when he led the pacifists’ takeover of Mandalor. It has always been seen as a leadership tool. After discovering him in Dothomir during a confrontation with Maul in the Rebels series, Sabine Wren learned to wield her great power and handed it over to her mother at Krownest in hopes that she would convince her family to leave the Empire and join the Rebellion. . Eventually he passed it on to Bo-Katan Kryze, who became Mand’alor.

In the finale of the first season of The Mandalorian, Moff Gideon brings a squad of death soldiers to the planet Nevarro to face Mando and reclaim the Child. His mission fails and Din Djarin, the Mandalorian protagonist of the series, manages to shoot down Gideon’s TIE fighter. However, Gideon survives and frees himself from the remains of the TIE using the dark saber. How he came to possess the weapon of the ancient Mandalorian Jedi is a mystery. However, it has become clear that the only way to claim ownership of the dark saber is to defeat its current owner in combat.

We know that the Mandalorian society in Star Wars The Mandalorian is having a rough time during the events of the series, and Gideon most likely had a lot to do with it. If Djarin no longer had a reason to hate him, he certainly will once he discovers that he possesses something so dear to the Mandolorians. He may even see this as an opportunity to retrieve the gun himself and unite his struggling people like the next Man’dalor, just like Tarre Vizsla thousands of years before him.

Created by Jon Favreau, The Mandalorian stars Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, and Giancarlo Esposito. Season 1 is out now on Disney +, and Season 2 will premiere in October.