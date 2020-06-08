Known the position of the opposition parties in the National Congress “not to approve another more quarantine”, the Executive Power must decide this week whether or not to send a new request for the extension of the state of national emergency.

The current period is in force until next Sunday the 14th, after being approved for 12 days in the National Congress amid the warning of the Modern Revolutionary, Christian Social Reformist, People’s Force and allied organizations not to approve a fifth opportunity.

In this situation, it is uncertain that the Executive Branch will focus on sending a new request for the extension of the state of emergency, since to approve the previous one, a pact was required between all the political forces.

According to the regulation, the request must be sent to the legislators five days before the expiration date of the current one.

The national state of emergency has been in force since March 19.

The Dominican Republic began phase 1 of the de-escalation on May 18, with the reopening of companies and street stores, as well as state public transport, and then it was decided to bring forward the reopening of stores in shopping centers to allow purchases on Mother’s Day.

There are high expectations about the possibility that President Danilo Medina will propose that a state of emergency be approved for the fifth time.

These proposals are almost always approved by the Senate without major obstacles; but the plurality and the correlation of forces in the lower chamber make it very difficult for the part to be approved or, at least, as presented.

It is that all the parties that make up the opposition bloc announced that they will not vote for the extension of the exception period.

The Chamber of Deputies is made up of 190 legislators, of whom 97 are represented in the opposition bloc, and 93 in the ruling party.

Among these, 80 belong to the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD), and its allies; the Dominican Revolutionary Party (PRD) has 11, and two from the bloc (BIS-PPC), that is, from the Social Democratic Institutional Bloc and the Popular Christian Party.

The opponents have 57 of the Modern Revolutionary Party; seven from the Christian Social Reformer, 27 from the People’s Force; one from the Broad Front; one from Alianza País, and the same number from the Quisqueyano Democrat, and three from the newly allied Liberal Reformist Party, led by Senator Amable Aristy Castro.

To approve the piece, a simple majority is required, that is, half plus one.

Yesterday there was a rumor that the ruling party would once again be conquering at least three opposition deputies who belong to a small party, with which they would add 96, and those who oppose themselves would keep 94.

Explaining the reason for a new extension, President Medina maintained that an abrupt uprising would provoke more outbreaks, while he considered that the curfew is a crucial measure “with the sole purpose of protecting the health of the Dominican people.”

The PRM

The block of deputies of the Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM), led by Alfredo Pacheco, announced its opposition to an extension of the state of emergency, after assuring that the exceptional powers conferred on the Government “were not taken advantage of.”

Pacheco stated that through “inefficient and malicious measures” against Covid-19, the Government has been unable to prevent the spread of the virus in a timely manner.

According to the legislator, the lack of direct purchases of rapid tests to detect the coronavirus is a sign that the state of emergency does not need to be extended, and affirming that the Ministry of Public Health works with donations.

Similarly, he stated that through Law 42-01 on Public Health, the government can take the necessary sanitary control measures to prevent a flare-up, and that through Law 340-06 they can declare the purchase of medical supplies as an “emergency process ”, Without the need for a state of exception to do so.

Regarding the purchases, Pacheco asserted that the institutions have not been held accountable with the necessary rigor in this area vis-à-vis Congress during the period of national emergency, pointing out the case of the National Institute for Comprehensive Care for Early Childhood (Inaipi) in which Several people were fired for irregularities in the purchasing process.

Pacheco denounced that the Government continues to use the social plans intended as aid during the Covid-19 pandemic for political purposes, and that these are not distributed equally.

FINAL DESTINATION

What would happen?

If the request is not approved, President Danilo Medina would be obliged to lift the state of emergency, as soon as the current one ends, according to FP spokesman Henry Merán.

If the president does not, then Congress would call a session to do it, and if neither of them does, even so, the emergency situation would end on the date it was last approved.