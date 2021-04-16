Experts warn that smokers are more susceptible to contracting Covid-19

Experts gathered at the II Covid-19 National Congress, organized in this second edition by the Spanish Society of Pulmonology and Thoracic Surgery (SEPAR), have warned that smokers are more susceptible to contracting the coronavirus.

Specifically, the pulmonologist at the Hospital 12 de Octubre in Madrid, José Ignacio de Granda Orive, has pointed out that suggests that both smoking and vaping can increase ACE2 expression and can also be an added risk factor for infections, both viral and bacterial, such as tuberculosis.

In addition, he asserts, current or previous smoking is a risk factor for a worse evolution, a more severe evolution of the Covid-19 infection, and a more symptomatic Covid-19. In this sense, the coordinator of the Semergen de Madrid Smoking Group, Raúl De Simón Gutiérrez, has said that smoking represents the added risk of having an adverse outcome from Covid-19.

However, De Simón considers that the current situation may represent an opportunity to intervene in smoking patients, Since, as he commented, the current one is an “ideal moment” for its approach, taking advantage of the greater awareness and concern of the population regarding the risk of becoming ill from Covid-19.

In addition, for this specialist the use of new technologies, such as mobile messaging or web resources they are ideal tools to support smokers, without forgetting that the multicomponent approach is essential, with psychological and pharmacological help.

At the close of the session, the coordinator of the NeumoMadrid Smoking Group, Paz Vaquero Lozano, stressed the importance of the activities to be carried out by the smoking units (UT) both in the teaching, research, representative and healthcare fields.

“The care activity includes the provision of health care to help quit smoking and should be done to those smokers who have been referred meeting the established referral criteria. At this level, care can be provided in three types of format: individual, group and telephone “, has detailed.

Finally, the nurse insisted that tests for smokers such as spirometry and co-oximetry should be done only if the necessary personal protective equipment is available and in accordance with SEPAR recommendations.