Since the coronavirus contingency began around the world, one of the measures taken was to avoid at all costs the concentration of people in the same place so as not to expose themselves to massive contagion, sthe massive events being the ones that suffered the most with this, to be precise the concerts and music festivals, leaving thousands of sad fans and unfortunately many people who are involved in the entertainment world have had to stop in the face of this situation.

So we have seen how a lot of shows have had to be canceled or postponed since the panorama does not improve. Experts consider that these days are vital to control – and in one of those – to end the coronavirus once and for all, in order to get out of the situation quickly and return to normal lives, although apparently the festivals and concerts will have to wait another time, since they would probably have to go until next year.

In a forum hosted by The New York Times on life after COVID-19, Zeke Emmanuel – director of the University of Pennsylvania Health Transformation Institute, large gatherings like conferences, sporting events, and live concerts will not be venues insurance for attendees in the second half of 2020. According to the specialist, It would be advisable that these festivals and shows be postponed until October 2021, when the pandemic is finally controlled worldwide.

According to Emmanuel, The problem is that you can’t just flip a switch and open it up to all of society: “It will not work. It’s too much. The virus will definitely come back and on worse levels. ” As if this were not enough, he also said that he did not know how many organizers said that They would postpone their festivals and concerts for the second half of this year, when that should be one of the things that would have to be left until the end: “When people say they are going to reschedule this conference or event for October 2020, I have no idea how they think it is a plausible possibility. I think those things will be the last to come back. ”

These are the concerts and festivals in Mexico that have been postponed (or canceled) by the coronavirus

It should be remembered that in our country, festivals such as Pa’l Norte, Corona Capital Guadalajara, Ceremony, Hellow, Vaivén and concerts like that of Tame Impala with MGMT and Clairo, they have been postponed to the months of September, October and November and others have had to cancel. HERE we leave the complete list. So far in Mexico nothing has been said about it, but it is likely that in the next few days we will have more information on this matter.