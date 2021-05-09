Experts warn of what will happen from this Sunday due to the end of the state of alarm: “It is worrying”

The end of alarm state In Spain, in its first hours, it has left the disturbing images of thousands of people celebrating in the streets of cities without a safe distance and sometimes without a mask. With an average incidence of around 200 cases of coronavirus per 100,000 inhabitants – on Friday it stood at 198.60, according to the latest Health data – experts they do not foresee a very favorable outlook starting this Monday.

The epidemiologist and former WHO adviser Daniel López Acuña has been very clear in his predictions: “I fear that contagions will rise and I am concerned about what is happening and what will happen from Monday, “he said in an interview on Telemadrid.

As López Acuña has explained, “we are not in the moment to take measures of relaxation or hasty liberation from the restrictions that we are taking. “

In this sense, the expert has given two fundamental reasons. First, “we still have a very high incidence In many parts of the country, the national average is high, but there are autonomous communities above 250, “he said, referring to the six communities that still exceed this rate, including the Basque Country (447), Madrid (317) or Catalonia ( 251).

Second, López Acuña continues, “vaccination is not wide enough and we don’t have the coverage that would allow us to act more relaxed. “For this reason,”the combination is worrying“, has said.

Furthermore, after the end of the alarm state, “it gives the impression that there is a wrong perception, of a false assurance that the pandemic has ended or that the risk of contagion has ended, when the risk of contagion is very present“, has alerted.

A similar prediction is the one made by the virologist Jose Antonio Lopez Guerrero, director of scientific culture at the Severo Ochoa Molecular Biology Center. In an intervention this Saturday night in La Sexta, the researcher warned that “the sad consequence” after the end of the state of alarm “is that the fifth wave is motivated precisely by that entry into that new reality with high or extreme epidemiological data“.

The doctor Pascual Piñera Salmerón, head of the Emergency Service at the Reina Sofía University General Hospital in Murcia and second vice president of the Spanish Society of Emergency and Emergency Medicine (SEMES), also fears an increase in infections with the end of the state of alarm and, consequently , the fall of perimeter closures in the autonomous communities. “Let’s see how it turns out the occurrence of mixing populations with different AI (accumulated incidents) “, he warned in a message on Twitter.

For this emergency physician, “the end of the state of alarm not the end of distancing measures, hand washing, mask, avoid social contact if possible, the SARS-CoV-2 is still there. Everything is in our hands “, he has sentenced.

For his part, the epidemiologist Nacho de Blas has attributed the end of the state of alarm to “a purely political decision”, without taking into account epidemiological criteria.

“Having the alarm state activated is not burdensome for society, we have a tool that allows us to quickly establish two measures that have been shown to have a certain effectiveness for transmission control, which are the perimeter closures and the curfew, “he defended in an interview in Heraldo de Aragón.

“At the moment when there are no such measures,” warns De Blas, “it will be very difficult to apply them, because it depends on the courts of justice of each Community, which interpret in a different way. The health authorities will be more restricted when authorizing these control tools, “he assured.