Experts think value will stay better than technology for much longer

While some tech stocks got a boost on Friday after a disappointing US jobs report, some portfolio managers say the extraordinary profits of several large tech companies in recent weeks are not enough to keep their backs on the industry.

Instead, those fund managers say they continue to rotate into cyclical stocks and shares – the fate of which is closely tied to economic conditions – in anticipation that the economic recovery will be longer and more gradual than originally anticipated.

The notion that the US job recovery has yet to peaked was bolstered by data from the Labor Department on Friday, which showed that US employers hired far fewer workers than anticipated. Lower-than-expected job gains are likely to sustain the Fed’s accommodative measures for an extended period, economists say.

The transition between the stay-at-home economy and a full reopening will likely take at least a year, making value stocks more attractive than tech stocks during that time, said Barry James, portfolio manager at James Investment Research. , which remains underweight in technology.

“In the short term, it may bounce back and forth, but we think we have at least another year or more of transition ahead,” he said.

Big tech stocks rose on Friday after the jobs report allayed inflation concerns and pushed the 10-year Treasury yield near a 2-month low, but the direction of the economy is back intact and should continue to favor cyclical stocks over defensive stocks, said Sameer Samana, senior global markets strategist at the Wells Fargo Investment Institute.

“We would not give too much importance to a single employment report, and we continue to believe that the labor market is still going and will be more than enough to underpin consumer and consumer confidence,” he said.

Despite Friday’s gains, large-cap tech companies continue to lag behind the broader market. Apple Inc. has lost nearly 2% year-to-date, Amazon.com Inc. is up less than 2% and Netflix Inc. is down 6.5%. Overall, the tech sector is up 6.8% year-to-date, roughly half the 12.6% gain of the S&P 500 overall.

By contrast, value companies in cyclical sectors such as finance, energy and consumer discretionary are on the rise. The Russell 1000 Value Index is up 18% year-to-date, including a 0.7% gain on Friday, while the Russell 1000 Growth Index is up 6.3%, and gained 0.6%. on Friday.

“There are people who say that this is the best thing to do in all areas. Peak momentum, peak growth, peak earnings, but the market is misperceiving the backdrop. The market is not feeling the context well, but is going to end up with robust growth levels for the rest of the year, ”said Jack Janasiewicz, strategist and portfolio manager at Natixis Advisors.

Funds that have been strong in growth stocks jumped on Friday, with the ARK Innovation ETF adding 1.4% mid-afternoon. However, the fund continues to lose more than 10% on the year.

At the same time, the stretched valuation of big tech companies makes them less attractive than cyclical stocks that are likely to see the biggest economic boost over the next year, said George Young, a portfolio manager at Villere & Co.

The technology sector of the S&P 500, for example, trades at 33.8 times accumulated profits, more than double that of the financial sector of the S&P 500, which trades at 16.2 times accumulated profits.

Young has been adding to his position in cyclical companies like casino company Caesars Entertainment Inc, a position he called “the opposite of the stay-at-home trade.”

"People are turning the corner and saying 'We can see the light at the end of the tunnel and we don't have to say at home anymore,' so investors are looking for what's next," he said.