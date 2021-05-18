experts see it as something “premature” and ask to wait longer

“I am not going to give a date, but it is possible that we will not take long to make clear proposals for remove the use of masks in some situations, not in all. “These are the words of Fernando Simón that this Monday gave a further boost of optimism to the Spanish population. In his usual Monday press conference, the director of the Alerts and Emergencies Coordination Center Health (CCAES) indicated that “as vaccination advances”, the epidemiological situation in the country improves “in a homogeneous way.” This Monday the incidence he was in 151.8 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days.

“In a few days we will be in a situation of immunity that will mean that some of these measures (such as masks) can be generalized, but It must be guaranteed that the situation in all territories is, if not the same, then very similar“, since” we cannot expose ourselves to outbreaks again, “added Simón. Therefore, he continued,” it is a matter of identifying the right moment that will be when we are in incident levels below 150, if it can be 50 better“, and based on the fact that” many alternatives with masks, “how to begin by eliminating their use in residences that already have staff and their users vaccinated, he concluded.

While the rate of vaccination advances in Spain (32% of the population already has at least one dose and 15% the full regimen) and the incidence continues to decline (in the absence of verifying that the agglomerations registered after the end of the state of alarm do not alter this trend), the population expects the relaxation of this long-awaited measure, which for example has already taken USA, where the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) they already allow completely vaccinated people to dispense with the mask indoors and outdoors (two doses). With a positivity rate of 1.26%, the New York authorities have ensured that on July 1, the restrictions imposed since the outbreak of the pandemic will be almost completely lifted. In Spain, the positivity rate stands at 5.38% at the national level, with variations between Communities ranging from 1.56% (Ceuta) to 8.95% (Aragon).

Simón’s words this Monday have been received this Tuesday with a diversity of opinions among experts in epidemiology and public health consulted by 20 minutes. The professor of public health at the University of Alcalá de Henares and member of the Spanish Epidemiology Society, Pedro Gullón, recalls that “the use of the mask outdoors makes sense in epidemiological protection when you cannot maintain a safe distance from other people or you’re going to be with them for a while. ” For this reason, he believes that the mandatory nature of the mask outdoors and with a safety distance between people is “more educational” and to standardize its use in all protection situations. Consider that, to dispense with outdoor masks, “We should be sure that the incidence is controlled and the ICUs are more unclogged, we are not going to have a regrowth“.

However, the head of Preventive Medicine of the Maternal and Child Insular University Hospital Complex of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria and secretary of the Spanish Society of Preventive Medicine, Public Health and Hygiene (Sempsph), Jesús Molina Cabrillana, considers that outdoors “almost, They could almost begin to remove “the masks, since 92% of those over 60 in Spain already have at least the first dose. For this reason, he maintains that “one should start considering removing it” and calculates that “at the latest, within a month that recommendation may be given“. The doctor is in favor of beginning to relax the anticovid measures in a “gradual” and “during this summer, when group immunity is achieved.”

For his part, the pediatrician and epidemiologist Quique Bassat, ICREA researcher at the Barcelona Institute for Global Health, believes that “it is difficult to predict” when we will be able to do without outdoor masks and is clear that “with the incidence we now have, 150 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, it is premature to think about forgetting about the mask“and is inclined to wait to reach the data for the summer of 2020, with incidences of between 10 and 25. But” social pressure is going to push a lot, in parallel with vaccination, to abandon the use of the mask “before reaching these incidents, he adds.

According to the protocol Coordinated response actions for the control of the transmission of COVID-19 prepared by the Ministry and the Autonomous Communities, the ‘new normal’ is fixed with incidents less than or equal to 25 cases per 100,000 inhabitants and one positivity global weekly lower or maximum of 4%.

When to continue using it?

Mask indoor, where the risk of contagion is greater -especially in spaces with poor ventilation-, it will stay with us longer. Perhaps it is one of those habits acquired during the pandemic that is here to stay, especially in crowded public spaces such as public transport or health centers. This is explained by the experts consulted, who agree on this point.

“For a while longer, when we meet other people without a safe distance both indoors and outdoors, and of course always indoors, social gatherings, family, restaurants or public transport. There is going to be a different leap between the mask outdoors and with distance and indoors “, comments Gullón.

Molina also considers that it should continue to be mandatory in crowds and at this point he observes a problem: “How will the message be given so that it is well understood? That is why I think the Ministry remains reticent.” In your opinion, indoors like public transport, supermarkets, health centers and public buildings will still be necessary.

For his part, Bassat believes that “it is clear that it will be necessary to continue wearing it in public interiors, especially”, although he points out that “if you are indoors surrounded by vaccinated people” the mask can be dispensed with. “But in public interiors like cinema, theater, restaurant -when you are not eating-, in places where there is poor ventilation and physical distance cannot be guaranteed, masks will continue to play a very important role throughout this year“, abounds.

Another thing, note, is “at what velocity we will be able to do without outdoor masks, there has been much discussion about this measure, we do not really know the added value when you are outdoors and with a safety distance, it is assumed that not much “, he ends.