Experts say that the ‘Bárcenas papers’ are “sloppy” but they believe that the PP paid in b for the reform of Genoa

Expert blow to the credibility of Luis Bárcenas, that loses air in favor of the PP. One of the Treasury experts who declared this Wednesday in the trial of box b of the PP has charged against the papers of the former treasurer, the main defendant. Another, yes, has given truth to the five payments collected in them between 2006 and 2008 to the architect Enrique Urquijo, also accused in the trial for being responsible for the reform of the Madrid headquarters of Genoa of the PP.

“I can’t believe get carried away in such a sloppy way the control of some funds from a box B “, has pointed out the official of the General Intervention of the State Administration who analyzed the parallel accounting that the main defendant in the case handled, which is held in the National Court.” There is a series of clues (…) that incline me to think which are not the real movements“, has explained in court.

It should be noted that there is activity collected in those documents that has been branded as “real”. They are, mainly, outflows of funds that coincide with income in the official accounting of the PP, although others “may” not be “and being put there with some intention”, has opined another of the testifying experts.

Among them, five payments collected between 2006 and 2008 in the “Bárcenas papers” on behalf of the accused Gonzalo urquijo, owner of the company that worked for PP. And the fact is that the expert, who also studied the accounts of the company responsible for the reform, Unifica, has stated that they found “duplicate payments” and also “hidden income” from said company related to work on several floors of the party headquarters .

The computer files if they were corroborated

The expert who has declared this Wednesday has explained in the National Court that they gave more credibility to the papers than to the computer files and has said that they detected differences between those published and those delivered by Bárcenas, in addition to inconsistencies such as “balance errors” or moments in which box B was negative, something in his opinion “inexplicable”.

And it is that, last Wednesday other two experts from the Central Criminalistics Unit of the National Police affirmed that the files that he delivered on a ‘pendrive’ with the supposed accounting b the ex-treasurer of the PP Luis Bárcenas to the then investigating judge of the case, Pablo Ruz, they were not manipulated.

The chief inspector of the group that investigated box ‘b’ and the Gürtel plot, Manuel Morocho, assured then that the ‘Bárcenas papers’ they were credible and that all the errors they contained were due to the fact that it was a “rudimentary” accounting, but that in the end the balances always coincided.

Asked by the lawyer of one of the popular accusations for the inconsistencies in the ‘papers of Bárcenas’, the IGAE expert who has declared this Wednesday has specified that these errors can be understood since “it seems” that the ex-treasurer of the PP “I made drafts, I was taking notes and some of them were transferred to the ‘pendrive’ or electronic format. “Of course, he insisted that he did not know if it was due to lack of care or because he was not interested in reflecting any data.

Likewise, he stressed that there were no supporting documents for some of the outflows of the box ‘b’ noted down since, as he recalled, the ex-treasurer himself (for whom ask for 5 years in prison) explained that “most of the departures are payments of the remuneration”. “If those who receive the money are the bosses or are aware of where they receive the money, then it is normal that they did not sign anything“, he pointed out later.