At the gates of summer, and in the midst of the de-escalation process approved by the Government, one of the most general doubts among citizens is whether the coronavirus It survives or can be spread through swimming pool water. The R&D director of the Fluidra swimming pool equipment company and biologist, David Tapias, ensures the treatments that are commonly used in the Disinfection of swimming pools destroy the coronavirus.

“Although we are facing a new virus, swimming pool water will be a safe environment as long as the appropriate disinfection treatment is applied, which is also the same that has always been recommended,” says Tapias, who has been part of the team that has produced a White Paper in the company on this matter.

Thus, it coincides with the Higher Council for Scientific Research (CSIC), which has written a report that compiles the current state of knowledge regarding the transmission of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes the Covid-19 disease, in spaces destined for bathing and other water activities.

In their work they ensure that the contagion in the aquatic environment “is very unlikely” and they warn that if it occurs it would be propitiated by the large number of people in these spaces, they can be a source of contagion.

The researchers point out that, both in swimming pools and spas, “where the use of disinfecting agents is widely implemented in order to avoid microbial contamination of the waters, the residual concentration of the disinfecting agent present in the water should be sufficient for inactivation of the virus ».

They also explain that practically all swimming pools in Spain, both residential and sports or leisure, use chlorine or salt electrolysis to treat your water and, in both cases, it has been shown that the active ingredient responsible for disinfection, hypochlorous acid, is capable of eliminating not only viruses from the COVID-19 family, but other more resistant viruses and bacteria.

Regarding the recommendations for swimming pools to be safe, the experts of the CSIC advise follow the technical-sanitary indications of the current regulations along with the current recommendations for hand and face washing with soap, preferably in the shower before diving, as well as ensuring the hygienic conditions of the surrounding areas with standard disinfection.

Along the same lines, Fluidra reminds that, to guarantee a safe bath, it is important to regularly measure the parameters of PH and free chlorine, as well as disinfect the environment of the pool and its materials.