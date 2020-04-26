The resumption of the Bundesliga could be done in a very particular way. Experts from the Ministry of Labor (DFB) recommend strict measures to supervise a return to the land, scheduled for May 9. A three-page document, obtained by the newspaper Der Spiegel, first recommends a “complete quarantine for all people until the end of the season”.

According to this first proposal, “all players, staff coaches, medical staff and other persons who must have direct contact with the players” would be placed in quarantine, for example in a sufficiently large hotel in which they would be accommodated alone.

Special masks changed every 15 minutes

Another point is raised. That, for the players and the referees, to wear “a nose-mouth protection adapted to the sport”. The masks would be specially adapted according to medical standards and so that they do not slip “even in sprints, heads and duels”. Players would also be instructed not to touch the masks with their hands during the match.

“If the masks slip anyway, the match must be stopped immediately, the document said. As the masks wet much faster due to the increase in respiratory volume and are therefore unusable, they must be replaced at the latest every 15 minutes.” This will give rise to a short interruption in play during which the players will have to respect a minimum distance of 1.5 meters between them.

No kissing after a goal

Beyond the match, physical contact should also be limited. “Any other contact with teammates or opponents, that is to say hugs after scoring goals, small arguments around the ball, etc., are not allowed and must at least be subject to a warning from the referee “.

For the moment, these are only lines of work, which have not been presented as a project by the Ministry of Labor.