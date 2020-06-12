The biggest threat to Tesla’s actions is the great competition in the electric car sector

In particular, the investments that rivals such as Ford and GM have made to strengthen their presence in this industry

Likewise, problems with demand are detected in the short term, as well as imminent needs for financial capital

One of the most volatile and important indicators to know the value of a brand is its actions. These property titles literally represent a fraction of the giants’ property, and their value fluctuates based on how the rest of the market perceives they will perform. So although they are usually a relatively stable measurement over time, there are times when they have unexpected spikes. And these may not be reliable in the short term.

Such an introduction is necessary because of the milestone Tesla reached just a few hours ago. Elon Musk’s automotive brand recently broke an all-time record in stock value as each of its titles hit $ 1,000. In figures from Yahoo Finance, since the peak of yesterday afternoon this price has stabilized a little to the downside. However, it continues a trend to stay at this level. And that phenomenon leads to an important question.

Should you buy Tesla shares to take advantage of this growth? According to ., the answer is simple: No. Specialists from Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley point out that the automaker’s stocks are well above their true price. These experts point out that its current level ignores some challenges of the electric vehicle industry. However, they agree that the long-term outlook for the brand is positive.

The danger of stepping on the trend in stocks

On other occasions, there have been cases of titles that are too inflated, or underestimated, for the most important brands in the industry. For example, several experts commented in late April that investing in GM stocks would be a very bad idea in the short term, given its gloomy outlook for the future. During February, Chinese companies collapsed, since COVID-19 had not yet jumped to the rest of the world. Even Kimberly-Clark has suffered ups and downs.

It must be remembered that the stock market is, first of all, an instrument of speculation. The value of the shares can vary from moment to moment, either due to a bad decision by the company, an internal scandal or the simple comment of a high-ranking executive. At the same time, it is very easy for most of the market to decide to join a trend of great enthusiasm, inflating the price of the titles. By bursting this bubble, the losses are severe.

So buying stocks is a bit like gambling. Results are volatile and uncertain. Just because a company’s titles are at an all-time high does not mean that they will continue to grow to infinity. It is important that, if you are going to invest in this type of instrument, it is done by analyzing the trends in the much longer term. Otherwise, following trends that the rest of the market blindly follows can result in a huge loss.

Other tips in the stock market

If the Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs predictions are correct, Tesla would not be the only case where very promising actions turn out to be a failure. Uber recently lost a battle against the authorities of the United States (USA), which directly impacted the value of its titles. Rancho Escondido, following the deadly incidents with its brand, saw its listing on the stock market plummet. Papa John’s has also suffered because of its founder.

Despite being a volatile market, there are some basic lessons for those who are just getting into buying and selling stocks. According to Investopedia, a title can take a couple of years to generate considerable returns. NerdWallet points out that the most important thing is to bet on promising companies, not on good-priced shares. And Wall Street Survivor reaffirms that the future prospects of each brand must be thoroughly investigated.

