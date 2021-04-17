Experts Recommend Maduro’s “Miracle” Antiviral Only As Mouthwash

The president of the National Academy of Medicine of Venezuela, Enrique López Loyo, has indicated that the antiviral Carvativir, defended by the Venezuelan president as a “miraculous drop” against the coronavirus, could recommended only as a mouthwash, but in no case does it prevent contagion with the virus.

“We are clear on that. It is a plant compound based on isothymol that was used 30 or 40 years ago as a mouthwash, as a local antiseptic, in some cases it had a dermatological, bactericidal use, but no real antiviral use known in serious research work. There is simply some history of using it in experimental animals “, declared López Loyo during an interview with Onda La Superestación.

Thus, López Loyo has criticized that this antiviral is offered as an alternative to the vaccine. “Here the problem is the vaccine, we need vaccination”

“They (the Maduro government) establish that plant formulations can have an adjuvant effect as infusions that accompany therapy, but have no scientific conviction to be decreed as protective or that cure these pathologies “, has argued.

The head of the National Academy of Medicine of Venezuela recalled that the World Health Organization (WHO) establishes that there are no preventive drugs against Covid-19.

Maduro defends the efficacy of Carvativir, an oral solution derived from thyme that would neutralize the coronavirus without side effects, a claim without scientific support. In addition, Maduro ensures that Carvativir can be used preventively and therapeutically.

Facebook has Withdrawn a video in which Maduro defends these “miraculous drops” against coronavirus. “Facebook, in a totalitarian and abusive way, censored me without warning and without protest,” the Venezuelan president claimed at the time.