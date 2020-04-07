BUENOS AIRES, Apr 6 (.) – Argentina’s inflation this year would be 40%, the same figure previously estimated by analysts consulted by the Central Bank, which expanded to 4.3 after the coronavirus pandemic on Monday. % your recession forecast for the country.

Argentina was already going through a severe economic crisis before the coronavirus outbreak, which in addition to deepening it affected the renegotiation of a multimillion-dollar public debt considered unpayable by the current center-left government.

“The first measurement of the growth expectation for the third quarter of 2020 suggests that the effect of the pandemic is perceived as transitory and that a recovery in economic activity will begin soon,” the Central Bank said in the statement in which it released the report.

(Report by Nicolás Misculin)