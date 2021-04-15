Experts in body language analyze if Enrique Guzmán is lying – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Intrelíneas

A few hours after Frida sofia accusing him of abuse and pointing out that he had touched her inappropriately since the age of five, singer Enrique Guzmán gave an interview to defend himself, in which he burst into tears.

In a talk with Paty chapoy For the Ventaneando program, Alejandra Guzmán’s father denied what his granddaughter said and affirmed that “he had never touched a hair.” He even questioned whether the model could remember an attack at that age.

In my fucking life I have touched that girl a hair. I have no way of telling you otherwise. All I know is watching her grow. I have not touched her or kiss her on the cheek. I have never felt it. I see it with my eyes, I have no more, I have never been able to touch that girl. I don’t look like that, it’s not me, Paty “

On the other hand, she reiterated that ‘by inventing that the damage is being done to herself’, in addition to believing that the interview with Gustavo Adolfo Infante it was just a strategy.

EXPERTS IN BODY LANGUAGE ANALYZE IF ENRIQUE GUZMÁN LIES

Enrique Guzmán’s statement before the accusation of Frida Sofía for alleged sexual touching since she was five years old was analyzed by two experts in testimony psychology and behavior analysis.

When only one eye cries there we have a topic, said Raquelín Pérez, doctor in testimony psychology, regarding the recent interview that the singer gave.

When the nose begins to flow without there being tears, it is exactly there when it is crying that the eyes cannot, but if only one part starts to cry, definitely, there is something hidden there “

According to Dr. Raquelín Pérez, Enrique Guzmán’s first statement it is contradictory.

It is said and dismissed on many occasions as to whether there were touching, whether there were no touching, whether he knows her, whether he had not seen her, whether he had seen her, and even denies a kiss on the cheek when he is a grandfather ”.

For her part, Guillermina González, doctor in behavior analysis, warns that only the conclusion of various studies could determine given the delicacy of the case, but also leave your professional observation.

He ends up threatening and ends up pointing out to his granddaughter that he is going to defend himself and that he is not going to affect him, with anger, with aggression, with anger. And that anger when you owe nothing, you hide nothing. A criminal investigation is needed, a legal, psychiatric, psychological and neuropsychological one. However, his statement seems false “

ENRIQUE GUZMÁN WILL SUE FRIDA SOFÍA

Singer Enrique Guzmán will sue Frida Sofía in the United States for defamation, according to a note published by the magazine TV Notes.

Yes, I will go to the end. All the information is already in the hands of a lawyer in the United States, because there we are going to proceed. In fact, I just received a letter from Alejandra’s lawyer, where she asked me not to give any more statements about it so as not to affect the process “

Photo: Cuartocuro

Will do it in the United States because that’s where Frida has lived for several years. Likewise, he assures that “I am not a degenerate” and regrets that his granddaughter takes revenge on him for everything that ‘is happening’.

On how he has taken the remarks of people on social networks, Enrique Guzmán affirms that has not seen anything.

I have not seen any of that, I prefer not to know more about the subject, that the authorities take care of everything, I just want to be calm “

Source: Excelsior