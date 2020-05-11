Professor at the Department of Transport Engineering at USP, engineer Claudio Barbieri, considers that the municipal decision occurred quickly due to the pandemic, but stresses that a daily monitoring of impacts is necessary. “I understand that it had to be taken quickly, without a study and evaluation. As the government can evaluate, it can adjust to some model that brings the necessary effect.”

The specialist avoids defending or criticizing the measure itself, but raises points that should have the effectiveness and need analyzed and, if necessary, adapted. An example is the extension of the rotation to 24 hours a day and every day of the week, which affects displacement during the night and the night, and the impact for workers in essential businesses and services, for example.

Barbieri suggests that the municipal administration expand the analysis of routes in the city, to understand if the displacements in certain regions are of non-essential activities. This would occur from collective data and anonymously, with information from radars, for example, and could impact on specific measures for the needs of certain regions.

Urbanist Silvana Zioni, professor of Territorial Planning at UFABC, believes that it would be more effective to act in motivating displacement, such as, for example, by restricting the variety of activities allowed. “Rotation applies, in general, in extreme cases of congestion, as a measure of trying to control demand, or, as originally adopted in São Paulo, to contain pollution.”

The expert also ponders that this type of measure usually generates an increase in demand for public transport, which needs to have an increase in supply. “You need to have an estimate of who these essential workers are, how they move around, to reinforce some where these services are demanded.”

See too:

Bolsonaro walks to the Supreme Court to meet with Toffoli

.