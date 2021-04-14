Experts foresee an intense spring for allergy sufferers despite the use of a mask

Share

A winter with mild temperatures, higher humidity and heavy rains will lead, according to experts, to “an intense spring for allergy sufferers, even despite the use of the mask, which in addition to preventing Covid-19 is also having benefits against certain allergies by not letting the particles pass into the respiratory tract “, says the doctor Leticia Herrero, Head of the Service of Allergology of the hospital Quirónsalud Malaga.

In spring, pollens from plants, such as parietaria or grasses, and trees, such as olive trees, plane trees or cypress, are pollinated in an important and sometimes explosive way. This year, having had a warmer and well-irrigated winter, “the plants have increased their pollen, mainly affecting allergy sufferers.” In addition, as indicated by the doctor Lourdes romualdo, Head of the Allergology Service of the Quirónsalud Marbella Hospital, “Patients affected by allergy to dust mites they also suffer a greater crisis of allergic symptoms due to the increase in humidity, which in these months encourages mites to be present in a greater proportion in our environment ”.

And not only the aforementioned will affect allergies, which affect 30% of the Spanish population and 25% of the world, but also climate change, diesel particles in fuels and the lack of rainfall in recent years have caused the pollens to be more aggressive, creating bronchial symptoms and of greater magnitude.

Thus, a patient allergic to pollen will have “a greater probability of presenting sneezes in salvo (up to 10-20 sneezes in a row), in addition to nasal congestion, rhinitis, itchy eyes, conjunctivitis, and even shortness of breath in relation to exposure to air. free and predominantly windy days “, declares the allergistLeticia Herrero. It will probably improve as we enter the house, where we are also spending more time. But, on the contrary, this is precisely to the detriment of patients allergic to dust mites or humidity, since “their clinic will get worse in closed spaces, especially when changing the wardrobe on these dates or when cleaning in home, and you will feel your nostrils become blocked, short of breath, or hear wheezing noises in your breathing; symptoms of bronchial asthma, which is of allergic origin in 85% of cases“, Explain.

Few changes due to the use of the mask

In this type of allergies, “the use of the mask limits exposure to the outside reducing respiratory symptoms, but it continues to affect the eyes, which may be itchy, red or watery, because they continue to be exposed to the outside. So the mask somewhat stops the pollen, but not totally ”, warns the doctor. Romualdo, who also highlights that it doesn’t help that “not everyone wears a well-fitting mask.”

In the case of allergy to mites, as it occurs more in closed environments, such as our homes, in which the mask is not necessary, it continues to affect in the same way.

How can we differentiate between allergy and Covid-19 symptoms?

“Mainly, a patient with respiratory allergy does not develop a fever during his allergic picture, except when the picture is complicated by a viral or bacterial infection, and the patient usually improves as his exposure to allergens decreases, contrary to what would happen with an infection Covid-19 ”, highlights the Dr. Herrero. The same occurs with respiratory symptoms, which decrease by limiting contact with the allergen or with medications such as antihistamines or corticosteroids, always under the administration and supervision of a specialist.

Therefore, when in doubt of presenting a picture similar to allergy or suspected Covid infection, those responsible forAllergology fromQuirónsalud Malaga YMarbella recommend going to a professional. The scientific community agrees that Covid-19 no longer affects the allergic patient, but, in any case, “the essential thing is to have good control of their disease, especially if in addition to a picture of rhinoconjunctivitis or oculonasal symptoms, have bronchial asthma. To do this, you should consult with a specialist to assess the need for rescue or maintenance medication and also the carrying out immunotherapy against the specific allergy of each patientLet’s not forget that the majority of patients manage to control their asthma and other allergic diseases, even not requiring inhalers at any time of the year ”, says the allergist Lourdes romualdo.

The experts insist that the allergic patient comply with the treatment in its complete cycle because it even has benefits compared to the diagnosis of Covid-19. “We have seen it in allergic asthmatic patients that create cytokines that prevent Covid from entering the body and create a series of cells that destroy everything that enters. Corticosteroid treatment also protects them more, since their immune system blocks it. We also place great emphasis on the treatment of the most severe asthmatics, such as COPD, which are not as well protected ”.