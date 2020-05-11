Security researchers at Eindhoven University of Technology, at Netherlands, discovered vulnerabilities in physical ports that contain Thunderbolt technology, created by Intel and present in some types of USB connections, for example. According to the American magazine Wired, the flaws affect all computers with technology support that have been manufactured until 2019. With the flaw, hackers who have physical access to the devices could take advantage of the breach to invade and steal computer data, for example.

Thunderbolt port can be identified by a lightning bolt symbol near the entrance; it is also worth consulting the device manual to find out if the technology is in your cell phone or computer

According to the discovery, data can be collected in a few minutes from the Thunderbolt port. Access must be physical, that is, with the connection of a cable and not remotely, but experts warn that the failure can reach computers that are blocked with a password and even have their hard disk encrypted.

The greatest concern of specialists is the repair of this flaw. According to the study, the vulnerability cannot be fixed in the software, only in a new hardware model. Since 2011, computers and notebooks from Apple has used the Thunderbolt connection on their devices. The Thunderbolt port is a technology developed by Intel, which allows data transmission between devices, similarly to USB connections, with more speed.

As with USB technology, Thunderbolt has undergone improvement updates and, currently, its most current version – Thunderbolt 3 – has a connector compatible with USB-C inputs. Usually, a small radius next to the USB-C port and at the end of the connector cable indicates support for Thunderbolt technology.

According to Intel, this flaw was already known and that the necessary updates have been applied to new devices since last year, but Wired says that the solution has not been applied to all devices.

To disable Thunderbolt technology on computers, you need to access the Basic Input and Output System, the BIOS and enable hard disk encryption.

