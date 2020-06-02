21,000 new COVID-19 infections have been reported in the United States,

while social distancing is not being respected during

protests in the main cities of the country.

Experts are concerned about an increase in cases amid the mass protests following the death of African-American George Floyd during an arrest, but Dr. Deborah Birx, an adviser to President Donald Trump, said Tuesday that she is working with local governments to have the necessary evidence.

But if any person becomes ill, it becomes a mission

impossible to trace all the others he came in contact with.

“That idea of ​​making traceability of the contacts can be affected in

a context where people can be on the street, “said Oscar Cabrera,

public health expert.

A young man who was tested for COVID-19 in Atlanta, Georgia, this Tuesday,

because he knows that he has exposed himself in the protests against police brutality, he says

the biggest risk is staying quiet.

“I am afraid, but my African American colleagues are afraid of being

victims of the police, “he said.

In the country’s capital, where hundreds of people have marched,

authorities have already announced a new boom in cases that has delayed the process of

reopening.

Meanwhile, Dr. Anthony Fauci, who has led the efforts

of the Government against coronavirus, has urged people to limit the

social contact and has said that meetings with the president about the

pandemic are less and less.

The truth is that in some parts of the country, such as New York, cases

of COVID-19 continue to drop despite having experienced the worst of the pandemic and

intense protests in recent days.

