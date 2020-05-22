When a driver intends to buy a car or take it to a repair shop, he always thinks about the engine, fuel consumption or accessories that make the vehicle more comfortable.

However, tires are among the most important items in a car and, unfortunately, the most neglected.

The importance of tires is reflected in all aspects of the driving experience. At least that’s what a specialist in the subject of Casa Grande Auto Shopping, the main tire store and mechanic shop in Greater Florianópolis, guarantees.

“Exactly. The tire has a vital impact on virtually all mechanical parts of the car, but also on the quality of the steering and the monthly cost of the vehicle. Therefore, choosing the right part can generate better driving experience and less expense for the driver. “, reveals the expert.

The impact on the pocket that the tires cause is the most considerable and, normally, the one that the drivers neglect the most. Worse, most people not only ignore the impact of tires on car costs, but also take actions that make the situation worse.

“The main mistake when buying a tire is to think that the remold or the retread is more cost-effective. Nominally they can be cheaper at the time of purchase, but the cost per kilometer traveled is higher”, explains the expert.

The account is very simple. Normally, an original tire, of good brand and good origin, runs between 50 and 60 thousand kilometers before reaching the level of wear determined by law to go out of circulation.

A remold tire runs approximately half that. However, its price is usually not half that of an original.

“This difference makes the cost per kilometer run of a remold tire higher. In practice, the driver will pay more in the long run because he chose an option that seemed cheaper, but which was not,” he warns.

In addition to the cost of purchasing and using the tire, the part also has an impact on the car’s fuel consumption.

“Each tire is evaluated in three aspects by the new labeling system in Brazil. One of these factors is the rolling resistance, that is: how much force is needed to make the wheel with that tire spin. The greater the resistance, the more force the engine need to do and more fuel is burned. Therefore, the more resistant the tire is, the greater the fuel consumption “, explains the Casa Grande specialist.

In addition to rolling resistance, a tire also impacts gasoline consumption based on its calibration.

“The logic is the same: if the tire is flat or under less than ideal pressure, it will show even greater rolling resistance. Normally, an unbalanced tire can increase a car’s fuel consumption by 20%”, he explains.

Regarding comfort when driving, the right tire can work wonders – starting with your tread.

“Usually, the larger band generates more grip with the track. This makes the steering more comfortable and stable. However, if the tire is worn or does not have well-made grooves, it can generate aquaplaning”, reveals the expert.

In addition to the tread element, the tire’s softness must also be taken into account at the time of purchase.

“The softer tire is more malleable and adapts better to the track. Therefore, it generates greater grip and comfort, in addition to being easier to control the car in a tight corner. A harder tire generates less grip, but it is more resistant and it will hardly puncture “, explains the specialist.

Overall, buying the best car tire is a balance between evaluating what is most important to the driver.

“If the goal is to reduce costs with the car, the ideal is to buy a tire with low rolling resistance and a good Treadwear Index, which guarantees good mileage. However, it is also necessary to complement this with good habits so as not to spend the tire more easily “, he explains.

Drivers who prefer driving quality should opt for softer tires, with a larger tread and better performance on wet tracks, even if they end up representing a higher cost.

“In addition to buying the right tire, it is necessary for the driver to also make an effort to take care of his car and its parts. A tire, for example, must be maintained with good driving habits, without abruptly accelerating or parking supported by it. In addition, it is important to keep it always calibrated, properly aligned and balanced to avoid damage to other systems, such as by over-straining the engine or transmitting asymmetrical damage to the suspension “, concludes the specialist at Casa Grande Auto Shopping.

