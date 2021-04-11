Experts estimate that injected vaccines will reduce deaths from Covid-19 by 60%

The research group in computational biology BIOCOMSC calculates that the vaccines already injected until this past April 9 reduce deaths from Covid by 60% compared to a scenario in which there were no such drugs.

Through Twitter, this group from the Polytechnic University of Catalonia (UPC) has offered calculations of the benefits of vaccination in Catalonia, where they have been administered, from the start of the campaign until this Sunday, a total of 1,768,724 doses of the three vaccines available against Covid-19, with about 11,000 doses given in the last 24 hours.

Right now, waiting for the Janssen vaccine to arrive and further boost the rate of immunization, 16.8% of the Catalan population they have already received one dose —19.9% ​​without counting those under 16 years old— and 6.1% have already completed the two-dose regimen.

According to BIOCOMSC, the vaccines inoculated until Friday, April 9, which will have their effect between April 20 and 30, guarantee a 60.3% reduction in deaths, save 20.5% in ICU admissions and account for 36.9% fewer hospitalizations, while reducing covid cases by 15.2%.

These percentages, clarifies the BIOCOMSC, refer to the level of protection compared to a non-vaccination scenario, without taking into account the situation and evolution of the epidemic curve, so it does not mean that this is the real reduction in ICUs or in deaths at the end of the month.

“Seeing what the situation of vaccinated people is right now, in two or three weeks we would have the variable of deaths protected by 60%, that is, we would have 60% fewer deaths compared to a non-vaccination scenario,” said the researcher at BIOCOMSC Clara Prats in statements to RAC1.

Regarding the situation in hospitals, he warned that there has been an increase “a lot, on the order of 50%”, the percentage of people who end up requiring admission to the ICU, for which he has estimated that “in a margin of one or two weeks it would reach 600 occupied beds” (today there are 513).

The expert has not ruled out so in This fourth wave will exceed the peak of 731 critics of Covid hospitalized from the third and has judged that perhaps the current restrictions – county confinement – are insufficient if growth continues after the effect of Easter.