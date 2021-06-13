Experts estimate that 8,188 oral cancers will be diagnosed this year in Spain

06/12/2021 at 6:15 PM CEST

The oral cancer It is among the 10 most common cancers, with between 300,000 and 700,000 new cases occurring each year worldwide.

On the occasion of European Day Against Oral Cancer, the General Council of Dentists recalls that the prevention, self-examination and early diagnosis are key to overcoming oral cancer.

Oral health experts insist on the importance of taking care of our mouth to prevent various types of tumors, because incidence data are worrisome.

And it is that the Spanish Society of Medical Oncology (SEOM) estimates that in 2021 8,188 new oral cavity and pharyngeal cancers will be diagnosed in Spain.

Of this number, 5,725 cases will correspond to men and the rest, 2,463, to women.

Regarding the survival of this type of cancer, the SEOM indicates a rate of 57.2% in women and 38.2% in men.

Approximately, 1,500 people die annually in our country because of oral cancer.

Tobacco and alcohol, those responsible

There are many investigations carried out on oral cancers that indicate two risk factor’s directly involved in the appearance of these tumors: alcohol and tobacco.

Research strengthened by data from experts that conclude that 90% of head and neck cancer cases are linked to tobacco and alcohol consumption.

Specifically, bad pipe smoking is especially linked to cancer of the lip part, and chewing tobacco is associated with a 50% increase in the risk of developing cancer of the cheeks, gums and inner surface of the lips, according to data from the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO).

Likewise, frequent alcohol consumption considerably increases the risk of suffering from this type of cancer.

But not only are these two substances affecting the development of oral cancer, but there are more factors involved:

Exposure to the sun. Excessive and unprotected sun exposure is linked to lip cancer. Therefore, do not forget the specific sun protection for this area of ​​the mouth. Human papilloma virus (HPV). In recent years, there has been an increase in cases of HPV-related oropharyngeal cancer in the tonsils and the base of the tongue.

Poor hygiene. Poor oral hygiene, poor dental health, or irritation from poorly fitted dentures can increase the risk of developing this type of cancer. Diet and nutrition. A diet in which fruits and vegetables are not a fundamental part can increase the risk of developing oral cancer.

Healthy living, self-examination and visits to the dentist

And since the best thing is prevention, the General Council of Dentists recommends carrying a healthy lifestyle and visit the dentistat least once a year and every six months, starting at age 40, to detect possible injuries that may lead to this serious pathology.

Likewise, it is important to carry out self-exploration, examining the lips, the palate, the inside of the cheeks, the tongue and the gums.

In addition, attention should be paid to symptom What:

Non-healing sores in the mouth or lip Appearance of red or white spots on the gums, tongue, tonsils, or lining of the mouth Nodules (bumps) on the lip, mouth, neck, or throat Persistent sore throat, hoarseness, or change in voice Sensation of numbness, pain, or bleeding from the mouth or tongue Difficulty chewing, swallowing, or moving the jaw or tongue Earache and / or jaw pain Bad breath Chronic Loss of teeth or tooth pain False dentures that no longer fit well

In the words of Dr. Óscar Castro Reino, president of the General Council of Dentists, “Dentistry plays a fundamental role in the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of oral cancer. Only 25-30% of oral cancer cases are detected in the early stages, which significantly increases the survival rate and avoids the need for aggressive treatment. For this reason, it is vitally important to prevent oral cancer by following the advice and recommendations of the dentist in regular check-ups ».