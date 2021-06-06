Experts do not foresee changes in the IBEX, but do not rule out surprise from Logista

Madrid, Jun 6 (.) .- Most experts do not expect the IBEX 35 Technical Advisory Committee, at its next ordinary meeting on June 10, to make changes to the indicator, although they do not rule out that Logista may give the surprise.

Speaking to ., the director of Variable Income of ATL Capital, Ignacio Cantos, believes that there will be no changes in the meeting next Thursday, although he recalls that the possibility that Logista could enter the selective due to its volume of capitalization.

However, it explains that the value does not meet some other criteria.

“Logista could be the only entry or possibility of entry,” added the expert, who nevertheless ruled out that it could enter due to its reduced liquidity.

In the same way, the manager of Magnum Sicav in Solventis, José Lizán, considers that although there are rumors that there are candidates to leave the Spanish selective as CIE Automotive or Meliá Hotels, and that the candidates to enter could be Ence, Sacyr or Logista, believes that ultimately there will be no changes.

In this sense, it also gives the example of Logista, and ensures that it does not meet the minimum daily trading criteria on the Madrid Stock Exchange, which excludes it from entering the selective.

“In the case of Ence or Sacyr they do not meet the minimum necessary capitalization criterion of 0.30% of the total set of the index to be able to enter the selective, so we think it will be a meeting without changes despite the rumors in press, “he assures.

On the contrary, Bankinter analysts believe that the options are open and do not rule out that there will finally be changes.

In this regard, they explain that Meliá Hoteles continues to fail to comply with the minimum capitalization requirement, but its trading volume is clearly higher than that of potential candidates.

Sacyr, for its part, is the best-positioned security in terms of volumes, although its capitalization is slightly below the minimum required, and Logista follows closely, they add.

In this context, “the decision of the Committee is less evident on this occasion. It could leave the composition unchanged, but we do not rule out that it finally chooses to include Sacyr in the selective”, they estimate.

And this, they remember, because especially the Committee “usually implements changes in June and December.”

Regarding possible exits from the IBEX 35, Bankinter explains that the members with the lowest volume traded are CIE Automotive, Colonial or Viscofan.

The last time that the IBEX 35 Technical Committee met was on March 23, and it did so in an extraordinary way to exclude Bankia from the selection, after its merger with CaixaBank.

At that meeting, it was decided that Fluidra, a company that operates in the swimming pool sector, should enter the selective.

