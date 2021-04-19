Experts Discuss Various Options for First Dose AstraZeneca recipients

Experts are looking at the various options for complete or not the vaccination against Covid-19 in people who received the first dose before discontinued inoculation with this serum while investigating its possible link with rare cases of thrombotic events.

On April 7, the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System made the decision to restrict use of the AstraZeneca vaccine only to people between 60 and 65 years old, after the European Medicines Agency (EMA) confirmed that “there is a possible link“between this vaccine and very rare cases of thrombi. The next day, the Public Health Commission announced that this group would be extended to age 69.

This verification has been carried out in the framework of the # VacúnaTE project that Maldita.es and the Servimedia news agency develop against misinformation about Covid-19 vaccines with the support of the Google News Initiative.

The situation raises the question of what will happen to those under 60 who have already received the first dose and are waiting to receive the second. According to the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, one option is leave this group on a single dose by AstraZeneca. The other would be to give them a second dose of another vaccine, such as those of Pfizer or Moderna that use a different technique (AstraZeneca is an adenovirus-based vaccine and Pfizer and Moderna are based on messenger RNA).

But, Is it a good idea to combine different vaccines? According to experts, clinical trials are necessary to prove the efficacy and safety of this practice. In addition, they do not advise leaving this group with a single dose of the vaccine because it loses efficacy. In this way, they point to a third way: finish the pattern vaccination with AstraZeneca serum.

Need for data on vaccine combination

France has already announced that people under the age of 55 who received the first dose of AstraZeneca will receive a second dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. As reported in the French daily Libération, in this regard the spokesperson for the World Health Organization (WHO), Margaret Harris, stated that “the vaccine interchangeability is not something that can be recommended at this stage “for lack of” adequate data to say if it is something that can be done.

In Spain, after the announcement of the changes in the vaccination strategy, the Spanish Immunology Society (SEI) issued a statement highlighting the need to conduct studies to ensure safety and efficacy of this practice.

Isabel Solá, virologist at the coronavirus laboratory of the National Center for Biotechnology (CNB-CSIC), says the same: “The idea of ​​combining two vaccines of different nature (heterologous regimen) is reasonable in principle and is frequently done in vaccine experimentation in animal health. However, to be certain of the efficacy and safety an adequate clinical trial would be necessary“.

Pepe Alcamí, virologist at the Carlos III Health Institute, also says that missing data on this practice: “A priori vaccination with another prototype other than AstraZeneca as a second dose should not pose new safety problems. Regarding efficacy, it is foreseeable that the immune system activated by the AstraZeneca vaccine with the first dose respond with memory generated versus a second dose, even if it is another immunogen. But we don’t know. “

How they would work is unknown

Ignacio López-Goñi, microbiologist at the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Navarra, explained that the general rule is that vaccines are not interchangeable and it is something that is done only in exceptional cases. For example, no more doses of the first vaccine are available or the drug that was applied first is unknown. However, according to López-Goñi, they have to be vaccines that are authorized “with the same dose for the same population and with him same antigen“.

But, in this case, the AstraZeneca vaccine carries adenovirus and those of Pfizer and Moderna are for messenger RNA (or mRNA). So, “although they go against the same protein, they are two different formulations and we do not yet have data on how they will work“says the microbiologist. On this issue, Isabel Solá explains that” the proposal is reasonable and not new “since” in animal vaccines it is common to combine one dose with a vaccine vector and another with a nucleic acid. ” line, Alcamí says that “on paper” combine these vaccines “does not involve risk”, but “may raise more questions about efficacy“.

The virologist states that, in his opinion, studies are needed “to compare the immunogenicity of putting a second dose with other vaccines compared to a second dose of AstraZeneca, which has not been ruled out by the EMA today.”

In this sense, in the United Kingdom there is already a clinical trial underway which is testing combining AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines. As stated on the website of this research, “the purpose of this essay is to see how well immune systems respond of people when they are given one type of vaccine and then boosted with another “and also” to see how good the response is when the second dose is separated from the first dose in different periods of time.

According to Solá, this clinical trial would answer many questions that we have today. For example, if combining adenovirus vaccines with mRNA vaccines it is safe and effective, or “what is the optimal order and also him optimal time between one dose and another “.

The microbiologist López-Goñi affirms that the results of the clinical trial in the United Kingdom that analyzes the possibility of mixing vaccines have not yet been published and that he thinks “very risky to use a different vaccine because we do not know if it will be better, if it will be worse or if it will have other side effects. “Therefore, according to the expert,” the most advisable thing at this time is that the second dose with AstraZeneca vaccine“.

There is 12 weeks until the second dose

Margarita Del Val, virologist at the Severo Ochoa Molecular Biology Center (CSIC-UAM) explained in laSexta that there is 12 weeks until the second dose is due those who were vaccinated with AstraZeneca. “What the EMA has said is that people under 60 years of age can be vaccinated without any problem (with this vaccine). So (…) by then it should be clarified and, for me, if there is no new data of new clinical trials the option, of course, with current knowledge, is second dose with AstraZeneca“.

The professor of Immunology Alfredo Corell, from the University of Valladolid, indicated the same in RTVE: “It is preferable that the guideline is completed (with AstraZeneca) to be combined with other vaccines until more evidence is available and different doses can be tested. “

The also immunologist José Gómez Rial, from the Immunology laboratory of the Hospital Clínico Universitario de Santiago de Compostela, published a thread on Twitter clarifying doubts about the possibility of completing the vaccination of those under 60 with another drug. He noted that the “recommendation of many scientific societies is in complete the vaccination regimen with the AstraZeneca vaccine, since the very low risk of immune thrombopenia it does not justify the ‘experiment’ of the mixed scheme without being tested in a clinical trial. “

Isabel Solá affirms that the option of leave the vaccinated with AstraZeneca under 60 years with a single dose “does not seem advisable in principle”. According to the virologist, the results of this vaccine published in The Lancet show that, with a single dose, the efficacy of the vaccine is maintained at 74% up to 90 days. But between 90 and 120 days from the first dose the effectiveness is reduced to 32%. López-Goñi agrees on this, the microbiologist explains that the clinical trials of this vaccine indicate that the second dose is needed to obtain the maximum possible protection.

“In my opinion, in no case should it be left with a single dose those vaccinated with AstraZeneca, “says Pepe Alcamí. As he explains, the second dose not only increases protection against the disease but also” can be important to block reinfection and transmission of the virus “since, in the case of the Pfizer vaccine, there are data that point to this. These are six studies that analyze the protection of the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine against symptomatic and asymptomatic infection and show” efficacy of the 75% to 94% “.

