Experts deny the hoax that attributes to covid vaccines being able to generate serious infections

ADE is a very rare phenomenon in which antibodies, instead of fighting the virus, facilitate infection and aggravate the disease

The hoax links it to covid vaccines, but experts deny it: “It has been looked at with a magnifying glass, but none of the authorized vaccines has seen any evidence”

José Jiménez, coronavirus expert: “A billion doses of vaccines have been put in the world, it is not true that ADE is being produced in those vaccinated”

It is one of the most used arguments by anti-vaccines. And these days they talk about it on account of a documentary that circulates on social networks in which the virologist and Nobel Prize in Medicine Luc Montaigner assures that the antibodies produced by vaccines cause this phenomenon. We talk about ADE, the “antibody-dependent infection”, known by its acronym in English (antibody-dependent enhancement).

A phenomenon that consists of the antibodies, instead of fighting the virus, facilitate the infection and aggravate the disease. Something like if they allied with him. It is very unusual, very rare to occur. The question is: Does it occur in covid vaccines, as promulgated by anti-vaccines?

The answer is clear and forceful. Not. “It is not true that ADE is being produced in those vaccinated.” This is how blunt the coronavirus expert is José Jiménez, researcher at the Department of Infectious Diseases at King’s College London. And it explains why.

“Whenever you generate a vaccine, this is something to look at, it is a concern, and that is why it has been looked at with a magnifying glass, it has been searched very actively. But nothing has been found in any of the licensed vaccines. No sign of ADE seen, neither in the preclinical phase (in animal models), nor in the clinical phase (human trials), nor now in phase 4 (vaccinated in the real world). A lot has been looked at, and nothing has been detected “warns the researcher. But how does ADE happen and why is it so worrisome?

Antibodies that ally with the virus

Jiménez explains that “it is a very rare phenomenon that occurs with very specific infectious diseases ”. It consists in that the antibodies that we generate in a natural infection, or with the vaccine, when we have a second infection they don’t work well. They bind to the virus, but do not paralyze the infection. On the contrary, they make it grow stronger. “This occurs when antibodies are generated that can bind to the virus but they are not neutralizing “. Namely, antibodies that do not block it, do not prevent infection.

In some cases, with their help, “the virus manages to enter cells where it does not normally enter. The infection is greater, and it is worse “Jiménez explains. Something like if the antibodies made their way to the virus by a route that is not the usual one and They will “facilitate” the infection. This it can occur in a second natural infection or in an infection that occurs after the vaccine. Jiménez gives an example of each case: dengue and the RSV vaccine.

ADE in dengue

With the dengue virus there are four serotypes different. Serotypes “are variants of the virus that are recognized differently by antibodies. They recognize them, and that is why the antibodies bind to it, but do not neutralize them ”, explains the researcher.

With dengue, when a person is infected a second time with the same serotype, nothing happens. But “If it is a different serotype, ADE can occur and cause a very serious disease: hemorrhagic fever. It is a very serious problem that the dengue virus has ”. This, which “has naturally been seen with dengue and Zika”, it does not occur with this SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

“That it is not happening with this coronavirus. The antibodies that you generate with one variant are used for the next one “. Even with the South African, who is the one with a certain capacity for evasion? “Yes, even with her, because it only partially escapes the antibody response. It does not evade it completely ”. Jiménez assures that no sign of ADE has been seen even “with any of the new variants identified”. Something that the prestigious chemist Derek Lowe also explains in this Science article.

ADE in vaccines

Something similar to what happens in dengue was seen with one of the RSV vaccine candidates, respiratory syncytial virus. They caught it in trials and it was withdrawn. “What they saw is that they vaccinated the children and some of them developed a more serious disease than the unvaccinated.” They found out it was because of the ADE and withdrew the vaccine.

And it has happened with some other, but always in rehearsals. “He was also seen with one of the measles. With vaccine candidates, he has seen several, but they did not move forward, they did not get out”. Jiménez explains to us what happened, for example, with several previous coronavirus vaccine candidates. They never made it out, but for the anti-vaccines it is argument enough.

“The The problem is that this was seen in previous coronaviruses, and now they are using it as an argument against these vaccines “, warns this expert, who was trained and received his doctorate at the CNB Coronavirus Laboratory directed by Luis Enjuanes.

Jiménez explains that “Thanks to that, precisely, all that information from those previous coronaviruses has been used in the development of these vaccines. In trials with these vaccines, the protein N was used a lot, which is inside the virus and binds to its genome. But It was found that if you used that protein, the vaccine was more likely to cause ADE, and that is one of the reasons why protein S is now used (in current covid vaccines). They’ve all gone straight, now, to protein S, because we know that N has that side effect ”.

One billion vaccines and “nothing has been seen”

“ADE is a potential and real risk that vaccines have,” Jiménez acknowledges. But Could a new serotype of this SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus emerge?, which was recognized by the antibodies but not neutralized? “It is something that should never be ruled out, In science there is no zero risk, but here it is very low, much lower, of course, the risk posed by the virus ”.

The risk is very low because “In general, coronaviruses do not form serotypes”, Jiménez explains, and why actual experience with these vaccines indicates just the opposite. “There are no cases of people vaccinated with serious diseases, in fact it is happening the other way around. If they become infected, they are mild or asymptomatic cases ”. If it happens, “Vaccinated people would have to die more than non-vaccinated people”, he warns. And that is the exact opposite of what is happening.

The biologist explains that “at first there was more fear. But not now. A billion doses of vaccines have been given in the world, and nothing has been seen ”. And it must also be taken into account that the clinical phase – in which tens of thousands of people were vaccinated in the trials – has already passed a year. “All these people are still in the studio and nothing has been seen either. ADE has not been seen either in rehearsals or in the real world. “