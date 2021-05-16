Experts deny that Moderna’s vaccine against Covid-19 contains luciferin

Moderna’s vaccine against Covid-19 does not contain luciferin, although both this substance and luciferase are of common use in scientific research, according to experts in biotechnology and microbiology to deny a hoax that circulates on social networks.

Content in English is circulating on Facebook stating that Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine contains luciferin, which is a substance that fireflies have and other organisms that allow them to produce light. “Moderna’s mRNA vaccine contains luciferin dissolved in 66.6 ml of distilled phosphate buffer,” the content states.

This verification has been carried out within the framework of the # VacúnaTE project that Maldita.es and the Servimedia news agency develop against misinformation about Covid-19 vaccines with the support of the Google News Initiative.

The Luciferin is not part of the list of ingredients of Moderna’s vaccine, as can be seen in the technical data sheet published by the European Medicines Agency (EMA). It is also not in the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) document for this vaccine issued by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The origin of the hoax is a tweet (already deleted) from December 2020 in which it was said that Moderna’s vaccine contains luciferin.

Luciferin is a substance that intervenes in the bioluminescence of insects like fireflies and other organisms. According to National Geographic, fireflies give off light “thanks to the process of bioluminescence, a natural phenomenon by which a substance called luciferin is oxidized with the help of the enzyme luciferase to emit light.”

The same explains Víctor Jiménez Cid, professor of Microbiology at the Complutense University of Madrid and member of the Spanish Society of Microbiology (SEM): “The Luciferase is a enzyme that catalyzes a reaction on a substrate, Luciferian. This reaction generates bioluminescence and is the secret of fireflies. “

The use of bioluminescence in scientific research is common. The reaction of luciferin with luciferase produces light, and this is used in experiments as a bioluminescent marker that allows researchers to do many experiments more easily.

The origin of the hoax is a tweet that includes two links: one leads to a ScienceDirect page on luciferin and the other to Google’s information on a patent. The tweet attaches a screenshot of the text of this patent in which the word “Luciferian” appears.

The tweet relates the Covid-19 vaccine to this patent because, according to information from Google Patents, belongs to the Modern Pharmaceutical and it was registered in 2012. But this is not the vaccine patent. The patents used for Moderna’s serum against Covid-19, which can be consulted, were registered from 2018 to 2020.

Experimentation

What was patenting in 2012 they were methods for the “therapeutic administration of modified nucleic acids” such as modified messenger RNA (or mRNA), the technology with which the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines against Covid-19 have been produced.

It is on pages 98 and 99 of the patent that Luciferin is mentioned. Specifically, in example number 18, an experiment in which modified messenger RNA was administered to mice and in which luciferin and luciferase were used. Professor of Microbiology Víctor Jiménez Cid explains that the objective of this experiment is prove that the modified messenger RNA delivery method that was being patented works.

What they do in this experiment is, on the one hand, inject the substrate (luciferin) into the mouse intravenously. On the other hand, they administer the modified messenger RNA in various ways, which is responsible for giving the cells instructions to produce the enzyme (luciferase). According to Jiménez Cid, if it appears light “somewhere in the mouse” means that the cells have integrated messenger RNA instructions and they have produced luciferase.

In this way, according to the microbiologist, the experiment proved that the method of administration that was being patented works and that it could apply for future cases in which messenger RNA will be administered, as is the case with Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine.

Javier Velasco, an expert in biotechnology who is part of the Spanish Association of Bio-companies (Asebio), explains that luciferin and lucifersa have been used for many years in scientific research to check whether a “nucleic acid transfer system” such as mRNA is it working or not, among other uses. “Moderna’s patent, which describes the methodological basis for the transmission of nucleic acids and, specifically example 18, which sample is that the method works in animal models“, clarifies Velasco.

According to the expert Javier Velasco, light level that occurs in animal experiments is “extremely small” and it can only be detected with specialized equipment. In this sense, Manuel Fresno, researcher at the Severo Ochoa Molecular Biology Center (CSIC-UAM) and professor of Microbiology, points out that the light that is produced inside the animal can be monitor with non-invasive equipment. “This protocol greatly reduces the high use of experimental animals because they do not have to be sacrificed (…) This method is among those required in the EU and the US in the ethics of animal experimentation for research on new drugs,” says Fresno .

In any case, luciferin does not appear on Moderna’s list of vaccine components and all the experts consulted point out that it is a hoax. “Even if it contained it, little ‘conspiracy’ utility would have, because it would require the presence of the luciferase enzyme and that our body contain the genetic information to encode that enzyme and express it “, says Salvador Bergoñón Fuster, expert in clinical and epidemiological research and professor in the Department of Pharmacology at the University of Barcelona.

In order to report more related hoaxes with the misinformation of vaccines against Covid-19, Maldita.es has a WhatsApp channel through the number +34 644 229 319 so that anyone can automatically check cases of disinformation that arrive through the telephone or other means.