BRASILIA, June 1 (.) – The outlook for the Brazilian economy deteriorated for the 16th consecutive week, a survey of central bank economists showed on Monday, with a new consensus of a 6.25% drop that put the official figures in a highly optimistic place.

The government expects the Gross Domestic Product to contract 4.7% this year, which in itself would be a record, based on the budget deficit and estimates of the national debt.

But the central bank’s weekly Focus survey of about 100 financial institutions shows that the average forecast fell to -6.25% from -5.9% the previous week, in line with the average forecast of -6.3% listed in a . poll of economists.

Official figures released on Friday showed that Latin America’s largest economy contracted 1.5% in the first quarter.

The coronavirus closure and quarantine measures implemented starting in March are likely to cause a much steeper decline in the second quarter.

Goldman Sachs economists revised their 2020 GDP outlook to -7.7% after the first quarter figures were released.

Focus also showed that inflation expectations for 2020 fell for the twelfth week in a row, albeit slightly, to 1.55% from 1.57%. This would also be a record low and pave the way for further cuts in interest rates.

The central bank’s official inflation target for this year is still 4.0%.

The central bank is expected to cut its benchmark Selic interest rate by another 75 basis points this year to a record low of 2.25% from 3.0% today, the survey showed. As the bank itself has indicated, it could resolve a cut of 75 basis points later this month.

