Experts criticized the Mexican government for measures taken against coronavirus

In recent days, international experts have criticized the measures that the Mexican government has implemented to stop the global pandemic by COVID-19, which on the international scene has registered 292,192 people infected and 12,784 deaths.

On the other hand, the Ministry of Health reported on the existence of 316 confirmed cases Y 794 suspects in Mexico. So far there are two deaths from the disease. However, since the registration of the first patient infected with the virus, the authorities have chosen to carry out measures preventive and gradual to slow the progression of the disease.

Hugo López-Gatell, undersecretary of Prevention and health promotion, is the person who has been at the forefront of this health contingency and declared that the intervention applied in the early stages of the epidemic is not very useful. “You always want to have the interventions as soon as possible to avoid the vast majority of cases or all potential cases, but an intervention applied too early is of little use“Assured the undersecretary.

While Canada and the United States decided to close their borders, Mexico continues to allow free movement of people. However, the Health authorities have implemented measures such as gradual suspension of classes in the levels, basic, medium, medium-superior and superior. In addition, strategies such as the National Day of Healthy Distance, which attends to four main points, which are the basic prevention measures, the temporary suspension of non-essential activities, the rescheduling of events of mass concentration, and the protection and care of the elderly.

Contrastingly, last weekend, 110 thousand people attended the music festival “Live latino”, at the Hermanos Rodríguez racetrack in Mexico City. Provision that was widely criticized, since it was carried out despite the existence of several confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country’s capital.

In the last week, the cases confirmed by COVID-19 in Mexico has grown exponentially. On Saturday there was a record of 251 cases of contagion. However, this Sunday afternoon, the health authorities reported a figure of 316 patients infected with the virus.

The Mexican government assured on several occasions that the country is in the “Phase 1″ of the pandemic, which means that the diagnosed infection cases are imported. However, experts agree that the virus is spreading within Mexico. Jeffrey Sachs, director of Columbia University Center for Sustainable Development, pointed out that the world needs political leaders prepared and understand the seriousness of the situation. “A lot of people in Mexico would die unnecessarily unless the government prepare very seriously for thisSachs said.

Other experts assure that preparing means taking drastic measures to slow down the virus, such as strengthen the hospital system and help people to can bear the weight of the crisis that is generated in these scenarios. Gordon McCord, professor of the University of California, San Diego School of Global Policy and Strategy, criticized the way in which the Mexican government is acting before the global pandemic, indicating that the basic prevention measures like washing hands or avoiding people who cough, it doesn’t stop explosion of sick people in the population.

For his partClaudia Sheinbaum, head of government of Mexico City, pointed out that the government could not afford curb the activity of all Mexicans, since this would have an impact on the family economy of millions of capitals. “Be certain that At the moment when more drastic measures are necessary, I will take themWe are prepared for that, “he said in a video broadcast on his social networks.

According to data from the Ministry of Health, the hospital system in Mexico has 121,400 beds for the medical care of Mexicans. This means that they have 94 beds for every 100,000 inhabitants.

Despite these criticisms of the gradual strategy of the government led by Andrés Manuel López Obrador before the spread of the virus. The representatives of the Pan American Health Organization and the World Health Organization (PAHO) They supported the Mexican government’s strategy in the face of the global pandemic.

In an interview for the newspaper El País, Jean Marc Gabastou and Cristian Morales Fuhrimannrepresentatives of the PAHO and the World Health Organization (WHO) They pointed out that the country is in the phase 1 of the disease and is preparing to enter the second. They indicated that Mexico has high-quality technology and trained staff to face the crisis. “It’s a matter of organization and reorganization of services In a situation like this and it is there that we will see how he responds to scenario 3 in the weeks to come, ”said Gabastou in an interview with the Spanish media.