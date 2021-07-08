experts bet on eating less meat

Butcher holding a ribeye. (Photo: Westend61 via . / Westend61)

Even Pedro Sánchez has entered the rag. The words of Minister Alberto Garzón, encouraging citizens to reduce their consumption of meat have raised blisters. The head of Consumption has pointed out that the intake of these foods in Spain is much higher than the European average, in addition to the health problems derived from excessive consumption and the serious environmental impact of the livestock industry.

“A steak just right … that’s unbeatable,” said the Prime Minister. Teodoro García Egea, Miguel Ángel Revilla and Emiliano García-Page have also charged against Garzón, but the United Left politician is not the only one pointing in this direction. In England there are initiatives such as Meat Free Monday – and there are many health institutions that have warned of the danger of abusing meat products.

Beatriz Robles, nutritionist and food technologist, explains that Garzón’s words can be “a turning point” to implement a comprehensive policy that promotes the reduction of meat intake, which is already being seen among younger people, and so that it does not affect “other sectors of local producers.” Among the risks, supported by data, that excessive consumption entails are cardiovascular problems or colorectal cancer, associated with an intake of red or processed meat.

According to Robles, eating less meat while increasing the consumption of plant-based foods would achieve a “double effect” that would help improve overall health. “On the one hand, the risks associated with meat are reduced and, on the other, the benefits of eating fruits, vegetables or legumes increase,” he says.

The nutritionist insists that we must not stay with the message of “Do not eat meat, you will all die” but that we must “do pedagogy” and implement a strategy in which nutritional education is a fundamental leg. To this should be added new tax policies, aid for locally produced farmers and an improvement in labeling systems. “We have already seen that Nutriscore is not well interpreted,” adds Robles.

Nothing new in reducing meat consumption

Despite the uproar generated these days, for the nutritionist and food technologist, Aitor Sánchez, these statements are “nothing new.” “It is something that is the order of the day in the scientific evidence both in health and in the environment, so it is not a paradigm break,” he explains.

“The first thing we know is that in the current dietary guidelines we recommend more products of plant origin and less of animal origin, this is mainly due to the fact that we take a lot of animal protein that we take, also in unhealthy versions,” says Sánchez who remembers that we eat “Many sausages and charcuterie”.

In this rotation, it is tried not to be sustained only by meat, fish and eggs and to give much more prominence to legumes Aitor Sánchez, nutritionist and food technologist

For Robles, what Alberto Garzón has said is nothing that scientific and health organizations such as the WHO have not said for years. “The novelty is that a minister has said it and that he sends a clear message, of important application in developed countries like Spain, where a lot of meat is consumed,” says the expert.

Sanchez explains that before it was recommended daily and now it varies between two or three times a week. “In this rotation, the aim is not to be sustained only by meat, fish and eggs and to give much more prominence to legumes, which have more health benefits,” he explains.

Sánchez appeals for calling this tendency reductive since it does not correspond to the original term of flexitarian, which was a vegan or vegetarian who consumed animal products on a specific day.

And what about turkey or chicken?

Many citizens ask the same question after Garzón’s words. Does this meat consumption also include poultry meat such as chicken or turkey? Robles explains that the WHO asks to limit the intake of red meat and avoid processed meat, but does not refer to white meat, where most of the chicken or turkey would enter, although the turkey thighs are considered red.

You do have to pay attention to cold cuts such as turkey breast, which, although it seems healthy, is still processed, “mostly with a low percentage of meat” and some, with sugars.

On the one hand, the risks associated with meat are reduced and, on the other, the benefits of eating fruits, vegetables or legumes increaseBeatriz Robles, nutritionist and food technologist

Sánchez disagrees in this regard and calls for the reduction of “all kinds of meat and animal products in general”, although moderate consumption of white meat is recommended as it is healthier than red meat.

Spain, the country in Europe that consumes the most meat

The latest data available from the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) confirm that Spain is the country that consumes the most meat in the entire European Union. Specifically, each Spaniard eats on average more than 100 kilos of meat per year, a figure that exceeds the recommendations of the health authorities.

As stated by Greenpeace, this consumption would be equivalent to an intake of 275 grams of meat per day, when it is recommended not to exceed 300 or 375 grams per week. Therefore, as the environmental NGO points out, Spaniards would have to reduce current meat consumption by 84% to meet health standards.

For Sánchez, it does not matter so much whether it is Spain, “as if we are Switzerland or Germany.” “We have a large consumption of meat and published studies show that meat products are within the top 3 of those that contribute the most to calories in our diet,” he explains. “In the Spanish case, it would be even more pertinent to make these recommendations,” he points out.

For the Union of Farmers and Ranchers Unions, this doesn’t make the diet any worse. “It is not true that the diet in Spain due to the excess consumption of meat makes us a country with an unhealthy diet”, they detail.

In addition, from this organization they have stressed that the sector creates jobs in Spain and that meat has more benefits than those indicated by the minister. “The data is there, no matter how much you want to ignore it and look the other way. Meat has always been a basic element for a healthy diet, so much so that the benefits it brings are constantly being pursued in other foods and even in laboratories ”they point out in a statement. “In the end we will end up eating a 3D printed beef steak and we will wonder how we got to that situation,” they point out.

The Minister of Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Food, Luis Planas, has come out in defense of the ranchers and has alleged that he was not aware of Garzón’s campaign. “The livestock sector is receiving profoundly unfair criticism and deserves respect for the honest work they do for our food and our economy.” In his opinion, this campaign is as “wrong” as that of “sugar kills” and that it does not make “much sense”.

The high consumption of meat does not only influence the health of citizens, it also threatens the planet. Greenhouse gas emissions from livestock have increased in recent years and already represent 70% of total emissions from the country’s agricultural sector.

The serious environmental impact of livestock

According to FAO data, it is estimated that the livestock sector produces 18% of greenhouse gas emissions, higher than means of transport. Something that the Spanish livestock associations deny. “It is not true that the pollution power of a cow can be compared to that of automobiles,” they point out from the organization.

According to Sánchez, the intensive model of macro-farms that deplete the resources of the environment is very harmful to the ecosystem. “We are talking about contamination by nitrates and slurry from those farms, an impact that is greater than the emissions of the meat itself,” he details.

In addition, grazing and forages also have their impact on the ecosystem. They occupy 46% of the earth’s surface and forage production requires a third of the agricultural surface, according to FAO estimates. Figures that, for example, in Latin America amount to 70% of the Amazonian forests.

In Spain, according to Greenpeace data, livestock is the main responsible for the emission of gases such as ammonia to the environment. This is largely due to what is known as intensive livestock, that is, on farms. In Spain, these account for 84% of livestock farms, with 86,641 farms registered, according to the Ministry of Agriculture.

In this sense, the beef industry is the one that generates the most tons of CO2, with more than 5,000 million, followed by pork with 819 million and poultry (specifically chickens) with 790 million, according to FAO data.

The FAO reminds that livestock implies a great pollution of water, where slurry, drugs such as antibiotics and hormones are discharged, seeping both in the field and in water sources and can be harmful to health. In fact, in 2018 the European Commission warned Spain that it should control nitrates that polluted water from animal farms.

This is without counting the amount of water resources required to feed the animals, the manufacture of feed, irrigation of pastures or transport and storage of meat. In the Acuorum Foundation they recall that the water consumption of meat reaches 22% and if this were reduced it would mean a considerable increase in water reserves. “If 10 million people substituted the consumption of meat in one of their meals for a vegetable protein, it would save a worldwide cost of water equivalent to the content of 5,000 Olympic swimming pools”, they explain in their report.

In this sense, a UN report on the deterioration of the Earth points to livestock as one of the main factors of deforestation and recalls that 77% of agricultural areas are used for the production of feed to feed animals for agriculture. meat production. In another UN report on this issue, published in Nature, they note that “they will be significantly short without drastic changes in global land use, agriculture and human diets.” In other words, it is practically impossible to combat global warming without intervening in the consumption of meat and livestock.

With these data, Nature points out that the suppression of the consumption of animal products would reduce emissions by 8 gigatons of CO2 per year, the same as if fossil fuels had been replaced by nuclear energy in 2018. While limiting the consumption of meat on a daily basis would do so. it would reduce by 5 gigatons.

These data lead Sánchez to affirm that “producing animals to eat them is very inefficient.” “You have to feed a living being for months, which requires a lot of water and a lot of food, and then kill it and eat it. There is a very large ecosystem level inefficiency. It is what explains why it contaminates the meat so much ”, he details.

The meat industry is doomed to reinvent itself, and consumers also to change their consumption habits in which it is committed to conserving ecosystems in a sustainable way without massive production having an impact on the environment. And, above all, in collective health.

