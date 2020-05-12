It is “likely” that it will be neededmore than an effective vaccineto successfully protect the population fromSARS-CoV-2, the virus that causesCovid-19, as explained by a series of American experts in an article published in the magazine ‘Science‘.

The director of the National Institutes of Health,Francis S. Collins; the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and advisor to the White House,Anthony S. Fauci; the doctorLawrence Corey, professor in the Division of Vaccines and Infectious Diseases at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle; and the doctorJohn R. Mascola, director of the NIAID Vaccine Research Center, are the co-authors of the comment.

These experts emphasize that “a single vaccine or vaccine platform is unlikely to meet the global need, highlighting the need for a coordinated strategic approach to vaccine development. “

In their paper, they discuss various vaccine candidates and key development considerations, including the characteristics of various vaccine platforms in terms of prior business experience, scalability, and the types of immune responses generated.

The authors stress that researchers must learn more about what constitutesa lasting protective immune response against Covid-19. They examine considerations for vaccine efficacy trials, explaining how trials of several candidate vaccines can be conducted in parallel to generate essential safety and efficacy data and speed up vaccine licensing and distribution.

The authors propose specific approaches toharmonize clinical trials of multiple vaccine productsincluding the use of common clinical trial designs, clinical endpoints, standardized immunoassays, and a common Safety and Data Surveillance Board.

Thus, they emphasize that the development of these vaccines will requireunprecedented cooperation from governments, academic institutions, industry and global philanthropic partners.

Furthermore, protecting the entire global Covid-19 community through vaccination will require significant manufacturing capacity, according to the authors. They emphasize the need to finance the necessary bi-manufacturing infrastructure and point to potential obstacles to eventual vaccine delivery, including cost, distribution systems, and cold chain requirements. The authors conclude that strategic collaboration between the public and private sectors is essential to effectively accelerate vaccine development.

