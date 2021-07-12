Experts analyze US position after protests in Cuba and the island’s destinations – .

The protests that took place this Sunday in several Cuban cities leave a question: how much could Castroism maintain control on the island?

Some political analysts based in Miami consider that “if the protests increase and the Ministry of the Interior (the highest military authority in Cuba) cannot control them, it is clear that they have to put order.”

But it is not known whether the regime would take its military component to the streets or if a military leadership would rise against the unarmed people.

“There could be the possibility that some officers join the people but -beware- in Venezuela there were 20 or 25, here (in Cuba) it would have to be hundreds of soldiers from the three armies.”

Dr. Andy Gómez, professor of Cuban studies at the University of Miami, estimates that the government of Havana could resort to its traditional escape valve: “a massive emigration to the United States.”

“I think that possibility exists even though the US has an intelligence plan prepared to intervene, but if Cuba is not willing to accept those people who are collected on the high seas, where do we take them?”, The analyst wonders.

USA CONCERNED ABOUT SITUATION ON THE ISLAND

Meanwhile, the United States Government assured this Sunday that it was “very concerned” by the calls to “combat” made by the President of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, to stop the protests against the regime on the island, at the same time defended the “freedom of expression and assembly” of Cubans.

“We are very concerned about the ‘calls to combat’ in Cuba,” Acting Undersecretary of State for the US Office of Western Hemisphere Affairs, Julie Chung, said in a message on Twitter, underscoring the Biden Administration’s support for the right of Cubans to demonstrate peacefully.

Chung called for “calm” and condemned “any kind of violence”.

Shortly afterwards, the White House National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan, commented on the protests in the Caribbean country, who remarked that “the US supports freedom of expression and assembly in Cuba” as “universal rights”, also in a message in the same social network.

Asked about the situation in Cuba when he arrived at the White House tonight after spending the weekend at his residence in Wilmington (Delaware), US President Joe Biden avoided responding to journalists.