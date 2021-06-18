Experts agree that the “fourth wave” of the pandemic will be that of mental health

06/18/2021 at 10:30 AM CEST

With the cumulative incidence below 100, the high rate of vaccination, and the prospect that masks will soon cease to be part of our outdoor clothing, it seems that we are beginning to breathe after more than a year of pandemic.

Despite this, primary care and general medicine specialists are concerned about the arrival of a “fourth wave” in which Covid-19 will leave its prominence to another health problem, that of mental disorders.

A wave that according to Dr. Miguel Alfonso García Escudero believes that it will continue over time because it is associated with factors such as the economic crisis, and doctors will have an increase in cases of depression among their patients.

This psychiatrist from the Bipolar Disorders Unit of the General Hospital Y University of Elche has reported that depressive and anxiety disorders have been increased “notably” in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

“Although it is too early to know how far this impact will go, an interesting recent analysis of several studies concludes that the prevalence of depression is three times higher, four times higher for anxiety and five times higher for post-traumatic stress disorder”, according to the expert, who has also pointed out that there are significantly higher prevalences of insomnia and psychological distress.

This incidence has been very important in the elderly and is being very important in the child-adolescent population, “which is giving rise to a very notable increase in demands for care in this age group.”

Precisely, the gateway to the health system for patients with depressive symptoms is, as in most pathologies, the general and family doctor’s office, where around 20% of the consultations may have to do with a mental health problem.

“This makes it essential that Family doctors have the necessary skills to deal with the care of these patients who, in most cases, can see their Mental Health problem resolved in this first instance of care”, according to the expert.

In general, according to García Escudero, Family and Community Medicine specialists “They are well trained and qualified to deal with most cases of non-serious mental disorders”, as are most of the depressive and anxiety disorders that they treat in their consultations.

But it is also true that it is necessary for them to receive continuous training in this, as in other aspects of Medicine.

However, the real difficulty for the correct approach to mental health disorders has to do above all with the lack of time in consultations for the doctor to Primary care can do it.

Causes of the «fourth wave»

Many of the risk factors that are known to be related to depressive and anxiety disorders have occurred jointly and significantly in this pandemic.

«Loneliness and social isolation, overinformation about negative aspects, uncertainty, economic problems, etc. They are at the base of many of these cases, “says the psychiatrist.

“Very important are the situations of loss of loved ones that have occurred in very difficult circumstances and that make the elaboration of these losses more complicated. Without forgetting the physical and mental consequences of many of the patients who have overcome serious disease processes and the pressure to which many groups of essential workers were subjected in the worst moments & rdquor ;, adds García Escudero.

During this time, the data reflects an increase in the prescription figures for both antidepressants and anxiolytics. The expert does not believe that self-use has been an important part of the problem, given that “in general, psychotropic drugs require a medical prescription and it is not usual that they can be consumed without it.”