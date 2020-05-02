Alexis, the little one who changes his toys for food 2:01

. – The new coronavirus is likely to continue to spread for at least another 18 months to two years, until 60% to 70% of the population has been infected, a team of longstanding pandemic experts predicted in a report released Thursday.

They recommended that the United States prepare for the worst case scenario that includes a second big wave of coronavirus infections in the fall and winter. Even in the best case, people will continue to die from the virus, they predicted.

“This will not stop until it infects 60 to 70% of people,” Mike Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota (CIDRAP), told CNN.

“The idea that this will end soon defies microbiology.”

Osterholm has been writing about the risk of pandemics for 20 years and has advised several presidents. He wrote the report in conjunction with Harvard School of Public Health epidemiologist Marc Lipsitch, who is also an expert in pandemics; Dr. Kristine Moore, a former epidemiologist at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention who is now CIDRAP’s medical director; and historian John Barry, who wrote the 2004 book “The Great Flu” on the 1918 flu pandemic.

Waiting for the collective immunity

Because covid-19 is new, no one has any immunity, they said. “The duration of the pandemic will likely be 18 to 24 months, as collective immunity develops gradually in the human population,” they wrote.

Their predictions are different from the models presented by groups such as the Institute of Health Metrics and Assessment (IHME) of the University of Washington or the models produced by Imperial College London, whose report predicts millions of deaths in the US. USA and the United Kingdom helped drive responses by both governments.

The CIDRAP-led team used those reports, historical data on past pandemics, and released reports on the medical details of covid-19 to make its prognosis.

“I have long said that when you try to understand how infectious disease will develop, you must trust history and models,” Lipsitch told CNN. For example, pandemic infections don’t tend to go away in the summer, like seasonal flu does, he said.

Covid-19 is more comparable to a pandemic strain of influenza, they said.

“Due to a longer incubation period, a more asymptomatic spread, and a higher R0, covid-19 appears to spread more easily than the flu,” they wrote in the report. R0 is the average number of other people infected by each patient.

“A higher R0 means that more people will need to become infected and become immune before the pandemic can end,” they added. “Based on the most recent flu pandemics, this outbreak is likely to last 18-24 months.”

Preparing for the worst

They said government officials should stop telling people that the pandemic may be ending and instead prepare citizens for a long journey.

Three scenarios are possible, they said:

Scenario 1: The first wave of covid-19 in the spring of 2020 is followed by a series of smaller repetitive waves that occur during the summer and then consistently over a period of one to two years, gradually decreasing sometime in 2021.

Scenario 2: The first wave of covid-19 is followed by a larger wave in the fall or winter and one or more smaller waves in 2021. “This pattern will require reinstatement of mitigation measures in the fall in an attempt to reduce the spread of infection and prevent health systems from being overwhelmed, “they wrote. “This pattern is similar to what was seen with the 1918-19 pandemic.”

Scenario 3: A transmission “simmering”. “This third scenario probably would not require the reinstatement of mitigation measures, although cases and deaths will continue to occur.”

States and territories should plan scenario 2, the worst case scenario, they recommended.

“Government officials should develop concrete plans, including triggers to reinstate mitigation measures, to treat spikes of the disease when they occur,” they advised.

Lipsitch and Osterholm said they are surprised by the decisions that many states are making to lift restrictions aimed at controlling the spread of the virus.

“I think it is an experiment. It is an experiment that is likely to cost lives, especially in places that do it without careful controls to try to figure out when to try to slow things down again, ”Lipsitch said.

Also, he said, some states are choosing to lift the restrictions when they have more new infections than when they decided to impose the restrictions.

“It’s hard to even understand why,” said Lipsitch.

A vaccine could help, according to the report, but not quickly. “The course of the pandemic could also be influenced by a vaccine; however, a vaccine will likely not be available until at least sometime in 2021, ”they wrote.

“And we don’t know what kinds of challenges could arise during vaccine development that could delay the schedule.”

