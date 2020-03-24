Expert recommends a ‘prudent fear’ before Covid-19: interview

Drafting AN / AL

7 hours ago

In an interview with the journalist Germán Valdez for the Primer Plano program, broadcast by Canal 10 Tucumán, in alliance with Radio 21 Tucumán, Alfredo Miroli, a medical specialist in immunology, stated that society must implement measures to prevent the spread of the new Covid coronavirus- 19, like self-confinement, but without falling into “pathological terror”. Miroli argued that, in the face of an infectious challenge such as that of the coronavirus pandemic, a “prudent fear” must be maintained in order to curb infections and implement recommendations from health authorities such as continuous hand washing.

