Expert predicts bitcoin could plummet to $ 10,000

(Bloomberg) – There is no reason for investors to buy Bitcoin right now, according to Guggenheim Investments president Scott Minerd.

The world’s largest cryptocurrency is in the midst of a collapse that can take it to as low as $ 10,000, Minerd said in an interview with CNBC.

“When we look at the history of cryptocurrencies and we see where we are, I really think this is probably a crash, and you know that a crash would mean that we would be down 70-80%, which, let’s say it’s between 10 and 15 thousand.” , He said.

Bitcoin is currently trading around $ 33,300, roughly 50% below the all-time highs above $ 60,000 it reached just three months ago. The price drop is due to a number of factors, including increasing regulatory scrutiny from China to the UK, the environmental impact of cryptocurrency mining, and concerns that the asset generally has no inherent value. His more outspoken evangelists and skeptics don’t come close to a consensus on prospects.

“Let’s put it like this, I wouldn’t be in a rush to buy bitcoin and I don’t see any reason to own it right now,” Minerd told CNBC. “If you’re going to be a speculator, speculate that it’s headed down.”

Minerd wasn’t always a bitcoin bear. In December, he told Bloomberg News it should be worth “about $ 400,000.”

But in May, Minerd tweeted that “cryptocurrencies have proven to be tulipmania”, referring to the 17th century speculative bubble related to the prices of tulip bulbs.

And at the end of last month he had another ominous prediction: “Expect more declines in cryptocurrencies as bitcoin breaks through support,” he tweeted. “The next likely support level is $ 20,000.”

Original Note: Bitcoin ‘Crash’ Risks Taking Price Down to $ 10,000, Minerd Says

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

© 2021 Bloomberg LP