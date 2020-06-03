The chief epidemiologist at the Swedish Public Health Agency, Dr. Anders Tegnell, admitted on Wednesday that the Swedish model for dealing with the pandemic has been flawed and that the country should have taken more measures since the beginning of Covid-19. This model would have been the “inspiration” of Ortega’s policy against Covid 19, according to the White Paper published last week by the regime, which has boasted of being an example of a developing country that does not paralyze its economy, despite the high cost of deaths and infections.

“If we were to face the same disease knowing what we know today, I think we would end up doing something halfway between what Sweden did and what the rest of the world did,” Tegnell said in an interview with Swedish public radio station, according to international media publications.

The Swedish model has been criticized for having kept bars and schools open, having trusted the civility of its population, and avoiding confinement, as did its neighboring countries. Something similar, but more arbitrary, is what is happening in Nicaragua. Without scientific support, technical capacity in the health system, or transparency of information, the second poorest country in the hemisphere decided to follow in the steps of the Scandinavian country, which after accumulating 4,542 deaths and more than 40,000 infected, recognizes that their strategy is not entirely correct.

In the White Paper on the pandemic that the Ortega regime published on Monday 25, it is read that “Nicaragua and Sweden represent alternatives to the total” lockdown “-emergency closure- in a developing country and a developed country, respectively.” This statement now would not be entirely supported by the Swedish reality.

The Swedish epidemiologist believes that “clearly there is room for improvement in what we have done in Sweden,” he said. “Sweden is one of the few countries that was closing more and more, the rest started with much at the same time. The problem is that it is not known which measures have more effect, we will probably know when we start to lift them, “added the specialist, who has been behind the questioned strategy in the Scandinavian country.

In Sweden, some preventive measures were taken, such as banning meetings of more than 50 people and visits to nursing homes; In Nicaragua, the country that claims to follow this model, activities with negligence continue.

The country reports 1,118 Covid-19 cases and 46 deaths; figures reached during the month of May, when the curve began to rise. Independent epidemiologists point out that there is underreporting, which means that these official numbers are still far from the reality seen in hospitals.

Infobae cites the online scientific publication Ourworldindata.com, which determines that the number of Covid-19 deaths per capita in Sweden was the highest in the world on an average of seven consecutive days until June 2.

“Swedish authorities, including Tegnell, have apologized for failing to protect the elderly and residents of homes,” the AP agency reported. While Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said they would investigate the management of the crisis before the summer.

Every day dozens of people come to the German Nicaraguan Hospital to find out the health status of their relatives. Every day the cases of contagion by Covid-19 as well as deaths increase. THE PRESS

Model did not take care of the economy either

Daniel Ortega defends that the economy cannot be stopped in Nicaragua, at the same time he has politicized the health emergency, arguing that those who want the population to protect themselves are opposition groups, when the World Health Organization itself has said that social distancing it is one of the key measures to stop the spread of the new coronavirus.

However, the Swedish model, which they have implemented in the country, has also failed to protect the economy. Infobae argues that Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson had warned that Sweden was facing its worst economic crisis since World War II, with GDP to plummet 7 percent in 2020, roughly as much as the rest of the European Union. .

While AP points out that more than 76 thousand people lost their jobs, and unemployment is expected to increase.