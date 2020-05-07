Duo from Simaria, Simone entertained the web by sharing video with her husband. The couple played a Disney movie scene in the bathroom of the house in Fortaleza, Ceará, this Wednesday (6th). The record enchanted the famous and caught the attention of the web by the bathroom of the country. Look!

Simone Mendes entertained the web by making video with her husband, Kaká Diniz. The sertaneja is becoming the queen of Tik Tok by recording unusual scenes through the application. In a long and tight dress, the Simaria duo made a record in the bathroom of their house in the company of the businessman. The image, published on Wednesday (06), aims to reproduce, in a homemade way, a scene from the Disney film “The New Wave of the Emperor”. “This quarantine is driving me crazy! (Laughs)”, said the singer and the businessman joked: “This quarantine is driving everyone crazy (laughs)”.

Celebrities have fun with video of Simone and Kaká Diniz

The fun video by Simone and Kaká Diniz enchanted the famous for their partnership. “I died (laughs)”, said Naiara Azevedo and the influencer Mari Maria continued: “People, the best couple in life”. Like celebrities, netizens also approved the image and highlighted their complicity. “If I am not going to marry like this, I won’t even marry”, one follower joked and another agreed: “You are an inspiration”.

Bathroom of Simone and Kaká Diniz enchants internet users

The fans drew attention to the location of the recording, which was done in the bathroom of Simone and Kaká Diniz’s house in Fortaleza, Ceará. “You are a luxury with this bathroom at Tik Tok”, pointed out one follower and another agreed: “We could copy but we don’t have a bathtub and a big mirror like that”. Following, the artist’s bathtub was also highlighted. “Is this a jacuzzi or a swimming pool? (Laughs)”, joked one user and another pointed out: “I just don’t make this video because I don’t have a bathtub that big”.

Simone launches new YouTube channel: ‘Bring joy’

Simone became youtuber! Simaria’s sister launched a YouTube channel to share vlogs and increase connection with fans. “This idea has been coming for some time and came from the fans themselves, who said they loved the content I put on my networks, that I needed to make a channel to show more of my routine”, said the artist who also explained the goal of the project: “It is to bring joy, entertainment and show another side of Simone, outside the stage. Simone mother, wife, friend”.

Simone will open intimacy on video: ‘My family routine’

Simone also revealed that most of the videos will feature homemade moments. “I want to see people laughing and having fun with my crazy things! (…) The channel will show a lot of my family routine. Be at home, on the trips …”, he said.

(By Ana Clara Xavier)

