Expert in psychology analyzes the case of Alexa Hoffman; Is there parental alienation?

Defense of Hector Parra has pointed out influence peddling against the actor and mentioned that in the first opinion that was made to Alexa Hoffman ‘no Symptoms were detected, since there was no congruence between his saying and feeling, observing inconsistencies in his speech and affective dissonance ‘.

Likewise, the first lawyer with whom he consulted Ginny hoffman To denounce her ex-partner for sexual abuse, I rule out that this has happened according to the young woman’s first statements.

I never had personal contact, all our communication was by phone. She sends me her daughter’s account of the alleged acts of which she was a victim. He asks for my opinion. I, honestly, from that statement, the way it was made was not conclusive, there was no precision, it was very ambiguous, and from my point of view there was no crime. It surprises me that at this time the accused is being prosecuted and the accused is deprived of his liberty, “said Víctor Carrillo for De Primera Mano, on Imagen Televisión.

Likewise, it clarified that the first statement had to be modified to proceed, as there was nothing illegal.

Now the psychologist Laura Alor, Auxiliary expert of the Superior Court of Justice of Mexico City, was in First Hand, of Imagen Televisión, gave his point of view on the case of Alexa Hoffman against her father. Notably, she is not related to the case.

As an audience, I was reviewing things on the computer and I saw a fragment of the private expertise that Alexa presented. It caught my attention that this opinion was made by a male, because we are talking about the gender where we have to be empathetic with the victim. Although she is of legal age, psychologically she is at the end of adolescence, this means that her personality has not been consolidated, so an intervention of this nature with an unknown male expert, who is of the same gender as the alleged abuser, would be revictimizing the person, we are subjecting them to stress that contaminate the results of that assessment “

Questioned by four different expert opinions, where the first three indicate that they do not find evidence of abuse, but the last individual does, and for which Hector was linked to the process, the psychologist mentions that this is a case of hidden crime, that is, that it is not there are witnesses, so it is key that there be coherence in the stories.

What evidence do we have? Symptoms, the coherence of the story, the consistency of the story, if we see that there are inconsistencies, doubt comes. How can I explain that there were no symptoms that nobody noticed until the last private expert report. It has no logic “

On whether there is the possibility of parental alienation (manipulation of the minor systematically against the other parent, generally, due to annoyance related to alimony) in this case, Alor recalls that Ginny Hoffman’s initial complaints they were for lack of money.

This confirms the theory of parental alignment, which although it has been repealed (since 2017 in CDMX), there is manipulation and these systematic complaints that we constantly see in the courts “

Finally, he points out that from his point of view as an expert there is inconsistent and contradictory elements in the complaint, in addition to a data gap that speaks of something that may not have happened.