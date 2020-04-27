Breaking your nails can be very frustrating. After all, time and money is spent with a manicure perfect for your style, and that final effect does not last, being spoiled by a fragile and brittle nail.

However, for Manuela Santos, a specialist in the beauty area, it is possible to avoid nail breakage by abandoning certain habits and adopting attitudes aimed at preserving nails and nail polish.

“One of the most important things you have to do is stop taking the cuticles,” she says. “Nowadays, in Brazil, there are still many people who make the mistake of thinking that the cuticle is something to be removed. It is not, because it protects the nail base from bacteria and fungi. It is there to prevent infections. That is why , when you remove your cuticles, you are damaging the health of your nails, which helps to make them more fragile “.

You also need to moisturize your nails frequently, says Manuela, to avoid breakage. “The ideal is to use a cream or lotion to moisturize your nails regularly, in the same way that you moisturize your hands,” says the expert. “And that means that you should also avoid drying out as much as possible.”

To do this, Manuela says that special care must be taken when using cleaning products. “Products like bleach or detergent are essential for everyday life, but it can make your nails very dry,” she comments. “So, when you have to deal with this type of product, try to use gloves and avoid contact with the nail as much as possible.”

Finally, the expert points out that biting your nails is a habit that makes them become much more likely to break. “It is an attitude that can generate infections and that weakens the base of your nail,” says Manuela. “So the ideal is to lose that habit for good.”

Website: http://www.usemanu.com.br

See too:

Report shows the countries that most export football players

This is commercial content published by the company Dino and is not the responsibility of Terra

