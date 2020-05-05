Spirituality can be experienced in different ways, after all, is there an exact concept for spirituality? Is it possible to use spiritual concepts to achieve the goals? Everyone has their own way of expressing themselves and everyone is free to believe what they want, but spirituality is a concept to be developed by each individual, and, regardless of the medium or religion that individual chooses to work on their own spirituality, even though he doesn’t believe in anything, it is totally possible to reach an emotional balance through the techniques proposed by emotional intelligence methodologies.

“One of the key points to be worked on in this quarantine in order to achieve this balance, is the personal materialization power that was born with each human being”, says the coach specialized in emotional intelligence, Leandro Cunha.

Although the moment is challenging and unstable, it is possible to maintain an internally more balanced pattern by following a few steps, for 7 days, according to the emotional expert of the famous Leandro Cunha. Challenge launched, it is worth checking his technique “7×7”, that is, 7 steps in 7 days:

Before starting, the specialist recommends taking a sheet of paper, a notebook, or a large cardboard and writing down all the steps that should be taken on a daily basis, from the 1st to the 7th. colors, because when writing, the creative and playful part of the mental process is even more active.

Tip number 1 (day 1)

Knowing your emotions:

The control of your feelings is yours, therefore, either control them, or they will control you. Do a self-analysis now, search in the innermost part of your being and take it as an experience of self-knowledge, reflect on the thoughts and attitudes you need to change, allow yourself, do not blame yourself, do not be deceived, as adverse situations will continue to present themselves in your life, what changes is the way you will deal with them.

The importance of this practice is to start to understand yourself better and go further, realizing the environment in which you live, to always put yourself in positions where you can fit in or feel better. Do not be like most people, do not follow the herd, the first step to analyze yourself is to allow yourself to surrender your feelings, feel sad, ask yourself, what is the origin of that feeling? Is this feeling really sad?

Persist on these questions that will lead you to identify the possible situations that triggered negative feelings and try from that perception, to know their own functioning.

Tip two (Day 2)

What do you really want?

What makes you get up every morning?

What keeps you going even in the face of difficulties?

Leave it as an exercise for that day, write down your activities during the next 7 days, be they professional or personal, and, if you wish, write down the two areas.

Tip 03 (day 03)

The empathy that transforms:

Leave it as an exercise for that day: model your reactions, reflect on the good and bad news of people around you and what reactions they cause you.

Day 04 (tip 4)

Believe in yourself:

Look for a mirror and look at yourself. That done, notice how much you have already achieved, how much you have evolved and say to yourself: “I master and I am able“.

Day 05 (tip 5)

Time is always ticking:

Plan your day, set goals, stay focused and say out loud, “I am able to make this day extraordinary”!

Day 06 (Day 6)

Balance is Everything:

List reasons for gratitude, write the name of all the people or events for which you are grateful, set aside at least 10 minutes of your day to exercise your body and mind, plus 10 more minutes to meditate.

Day 07 (tip 7)

Build your legacy;

Remember your achievements, adjust your candles and define the next steps for the goals not yet achieved. Recognize the power of materialization in yourself!

Leandro Cunha

Leandro Cunha is a lecturer, specialist and trainer in emotional and spiritual intelligence, coach of the famous and creator of Missão Fênix, a profound reconnection event in general aspects of being, which was attended by more than 1,800 people, including illustrious presences such as Pastor Claudio Duarte, Dawn Watson, Ana Paula Almeida (ex-paquita), Marinara Costa, among other celebrities.

In addition, the trainer is also a writer, screenwriter and documentary filmmaker, who released this year the documentary “Sala Escura” with the participation of celebrities such as Nadja Winits, singer Luka, Marinara Costa, Gabi Oliveira and Cristina Mortágua. Leandro’s purpose in all of his projects is to awaken in people the ability to develop spiritually, physically and intellectually through the power of emotional intelligence.

