WASHINGTON – A former US government health worker warned Thursday that the country lacks a plan to produce and distribute the coronavirus vaccine equitably when it becomes available.

The nation could face “the darkest winter in modern history” unless leaders act decisively, he told a legislative panel.

Rick Bright, a vaccine expert who headed a biodefense agency at the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), says he was removed from a senior scientific post after warning the Donald Trump government to prepare for the pandemic.

“We don’t have (a vaccination plan) yet and it’s a major concern,” he said. When asked whether lawmakers should be concerned, he replied “absolutely.”

Bright said the country needs a plan to establish a supply chain to produce tens of millions of doses of vaccines, and then allocate and distribute them equitably. He added that, so far, experience with an antiviral drug that benefits COVID-19 patients has not given him much confidence regarding distribution.

Hospital pharmacies have reported receiving limited supplies.

Coronavirus in the USA.

The White House launched an “Operation Speed ​​of Light” to quickly produce, distribute and administer a vaccine once it is available.

Appearing before the House Energy and Commerce Commission, Bright said one of his lowest moments was when his repeated attempts to speed up production of facemasks and respirators in the US went nowhere.

Bright recalled receiving emails in late January from Mike Bowen, an executive at a medical supply company called Prestige Ameritech, stating that our supply of N95 masks is “fully decimated.”

“And he said,‘ We are in serious trouble. The world is. And we have to act, “” Bright said. “And I reported this to the highest levels I could at HHS and received no response. From then on, I knew we would have a crisis for our healthcare workers, because we were not taking action. We were already losing. ”

Randy Serrano has the information.

.