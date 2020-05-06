In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, the presence of an invasive species called a murderous hornet was detected, coming from Japan and whose sting could be fatal to humans. The same would have been seen in Washington state.

Jesús Jiménez, beekeeper at Border Beekeeping explains how dangerous these insects could be.

“More than anything because of the size, they are much bigger than a conventional bee, and they are called assassins because they can be fatal in massive stings to people,” said Jiménez.

Jiménez has been dedicated to the raising of bees for several years and clarified that it is necessary to have more than one picket of the murderous hornet to kill us.

“The person can die if they are allergic to bees. The general public, if they are 10 stings or more, seek medical attention. 20, 30 or more go to an emergency service, due to the possibility of developing respiratory problems, Jiménez said.

They decapitate bees, and they have a poison that can be a threat to human life.

But this Asian hornet could not only be a risk to human life, but to bees as well.

“They can kill thousands and millions of bee colonies, a hornet can kill a bee every 14 seconds and in a matter of hours it can destroy a colony,” said the beekeeper.

For its part, the Washington State Department of Agriculture reported that only two of the insects were seen in late 2019.

Jiménez said the spread of this hornet is slow, which can last for months or even years. However, he advised against trying to manipulate them directly if someone identifies them.

“Don’t try to put soap or chemicals on them because they can be attacked and the consequences can be very serious,” said Jiménez.

As of yet, there is no record that these insects have left Washington state.

