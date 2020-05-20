Brazil has had more than 246,000 confirmed cases and more than 16,000 confirmed deaths due to the coronavirus pandemic, a disease that started in China and quickly spread across all continents. More than 4.8 million people worldwide have the disease, and the number of deaths exceeds 310,000, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). The scenario is one of crisis, there is no doubt, but, despite the global chaos, the moment calls for calm to extract lessons and future opportunities.

Being inside the house, with loved ones, is far from the sacrifice that Jews and so many others went through in wars. During Nazi persecution, being reclusive in one’s own home was no guarantee of survival. The war took everything from them: opportunity, studies, work, money, home and, above all, family. But he did not succeed in ending one thing: the hope for a better future.

The example of many families, who have faced a far worse situation than the one we currently live in, serves to firmly believe that hope will always remain. “Through it, with dedication, planning and calm, it is possible to overcome all adversities – even though most of us have not gone through this at some point in life. And that the lessons of this crisis will be learned and used to take advantage of future opportunities “, comments Fernando Nekricz, Xaza’s CEO.

He who can take the risk must take a risk for his neighbor, but whoever cannot, must stay at home. It is a recommendation that must be followed by companies. We need to take into account those who love them to protect families and communities. Today, with the advancement of technology, it is possible to perform the same function at home and without losing productivity.

Regarding the real estate market, Fernando says that it is not the right time to schedule photographic visits, signing deeds and other activities to avoid exposing people to the risk of contamination. It is not the time to capture properties actively and directly. It is necessary to respect everyone’s feelings, even if it may impact the business.

This does not mean that the relationship between the client and the broker is completely broken. Today, with real estate brokerage platforms, it is possible to maintain contact remotely, with tools available on the internet and without leaving your home. Thus, when this moment of crisis passes, the relationship will be better than before, with great deals for everyone. A future of good opportunities will come.

